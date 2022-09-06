NDSCS nose guard Ray Ruschel tackles football at 49 years old

Less than 8% of all high school football players reach the college ranks. At 49 years young, North Dakota State College of Science freshman Ray Ruschel is one of them.
He’s easy to spot. His bald head shines under the sun at Frank Vertin Field in Wahpeton. The contrast is clear when he kneels down to share conversation with the Wildcats' young water boy, Jack Barton. Teammates dap him up, giving high fives and cracking smiles as Ruschel fits right in like a missing puzzle piece.
“A lot of my teammates thought I was a coach at first, until I got in line to get pads and everything,” Ruschel said. “The kids have been really receptive and supportive.”
For the past 30 years, Ruschel has been burning up with a football fever. Knocking heads on the defensive line was the only realistic remedy for the 1992 Trinity High School (VA.) graduate. The U.S. Army veteran works the overnight shift at Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative in Wahpeton and takes online business management classes during the day. One month into the spring semester, one of Ray's deployment buddies in Washington told him NDSCS had a football program, so he jumped at the opportunity to strap on a helmet.
“I did my research, met all the requirements and made sure I had all my eggs in a basket before I contacted the coach. The bill of regret is way higher than the bill of being injured,” Ruschel said. “Being able to do this again is truly remarkable. I’m having the time of my life.”
The fall Wildcat is no spring chicken, but he’s proven that he can hang with his teammates. Ruschel has seen action in each of the Wildcats’ two wins, recording a pair of tackles in a 40-14 victory vs. Jamestown JV. NDSCS (2-0) is off to a fantastic start, ranked No. 3 in the latest NJCAA DIII poll.
NDSCS Head Coach Eric Issendorf thought long and hard about adding Ruschel to the roster. He pondered durability concerns and how the dynamic would work inside the locker room. It’s been a smooth transition for coach and player, thanks to Ruschel’s work ethic and knowledge of the sport.
“It took me about six months before I really gave the thumbs up,” Issendorf said. “I wondered how he was gonna fit, what happens if he tears his achilles, hurts his back, you know what I mean? I’m sitting here watching him play against guys that are younger, faster and stronger. Ray is really good for our football team. He will give us what he can, when he can. He’s not a fast-twitch guy, but he’s not going to make many mistakes within our system because he’s so knowledgeable.”
One moment, Ray is telling jokes on the sideline. The next, he’s fighting through a double team before helping his downed opponent from the turf as they marvel at the fact they’ve just been bulldozed by a man 30 years their senior.
“It’s remarkable seeing the reactions of other teams when they finally see me in the handshake line,” Ruschel said. “Some of the comments are absolutely hilarious. One of the Jamestown players said ‘Look, we have an actual grown-ass man playing the line.’ It’s been nothing but respect.”
Europe was home to Ruschel for two years after high school. His brief tour overseas has stretched into a long career with the Army National Guard. Ruschel spent the past summer in Washington and his post-deployment lined up perfectly with the start of fall football camp.
“Because of the military, I’ve maintained staying in shape. I’m very physically active and I do a lot of hiking,” Ruschel said. “Football has changed since the last time I’ve played. The kids are younger, faster and definitely a league above what I used to play. I’m really comfortable on the line at nose guard, I’m giving my 110% and the coaches are giving the same. I don’t want to let them down or let the team down, so I’m doing everything I can.”
Ruschel’s advice to aging athletes who hope to resume their college football dreams — stay fit.
“The best advice I can give is definitely to be in shape,” he said. “Pay attention to what the coaches tell you and don’t be afraid to ask questions of the younger kids. Don’t be afraid, just try. What’s the worst that can happen, coach says it’s not gonna work out? Then it doesn’t work out.”
The 49-year-old brings an attitude of gratitude to a youthful Wildcats program. Ruschel, who’s lived in Wahpeton since 2018, has a son, 25, and a daughter, 23, both older than his teammates.
“I just found out the guy’s got kids in their mid 20s,” Issendorf laughed. “It was great to see him get in on a couple tackles. He goes to work and gets off at 8 a.m., lifts weights, sleeps, does homework and goes back to work. He’s been great for us.”
