NDSCS opens conference play with 29-9 win at Minnesota West

WORTHINGTON, Minn. — North Dakota State College of Science opened Minnesota College Athletic Conference play Saturday, Sept. 2, against the Minnesota West Bluejays. NDSCS backed up its No. 2 national ranking by cruising to a 29-9 win.
Sophomore quarterback Drew Boxwell completed 8 of 14 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown. Following a 95-yard TD pass to Trevion Carothers last week, Boxwell doubled down on that connection by finding the freshman for a 78-yard score.
Carothers piled up 133 yards on 3 catches. Through two games, the speedster has an eye-popping 231 yards on 5 receptions, averaging 46.2 yards per catch.
The Wildcats gashed Minnesota West for 238 yards rushing. The NDSCS running back room was led by Roosevelt Cage's 12 attempts for 98 yards and a touchdown. Chandler Ross Jr. (10 ATT, 53 YDS, TD), Makhi Jackson (7 ATT, 47 YDS, TD) and Weston Snyder (6 ATT, 41 YDS) all found success on the ground.
Defensively, sophomore lineman Jaylin Nieman-Burnett snuffed out the run game with a team-high 8 tackles. Mark Cabrera recorded 5 tackles, while Samuel Miller, Jessie Hawkins Jr. and Caleb Sadlemyer posted 4 tackles each. Former Wahpeton Huskie Thomas Allrich added 3 tackles and Erik Lumpkin was responsible for the only sack of the game for either team.
Minnesota West collected a marginal 38 yards rushing. Bluejay QB Breyer Hieronimus completed 21 of 38 attempts for 205 yards and no touchdowns, while tossing an interception to Jaden Griffin.
The No. 2-ranked Wildcats remain on the road Saturday, Sept. 9, traveling to Fergus Falls, Minnesota, to play No. 3 Minnesota State Community and Technical College. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.