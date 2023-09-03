NDSCS opens conference play with 29-9 win at Minnesota West

WORTHINGTON, Minn. — North Dakota State College of Science opened Minnesota College Athletic Conference play Saturday, Sept. 2, against the Minnesota West Bluejays. NDSCS backed up its No. 2 national ranking by cruising to a 29-9 win.

Sophomore quarterback Drew Boxwell completed 8 of 14 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown. Following a 95-yard TD pass to Trevion Carothers last week, Boxwell doubled down on that connection by finding the freshman for a 78-yard score.



