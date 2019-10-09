After a pair of tight set wins from North Dakota State College of Science, the Wildcats slammed the door shut on Miles Community College to complete the sweep (25-23, 27-25, 25-13). The victory came on Cats for a Cure night on Tuesday, Oct. 8 as the team wore pink jerseys and raised money in honor of those affected by breast cancer.
The opening set seemingly wasn’t enough excitement for NDSCS so they made the second one even more interesting. Science trailed 24-22 and rallied back to take the set point.
“They fought back after being down. We had the lead and then we let them back in. I’m proud of them,” NDSCS coach Jane Passa said. “I don’t know if we would’ve done that at the beginning of the year, so it was good to see that. They’re starting to believe in themselves that they can win. Especially on our home court they believe in themselves and that’s awesome.”
Coming away with the second set carried into the final one of the night as the Wildcats jumped out to an 8-1 lead. They were in control of the entire set.
“We talked about it and said, ‘Shut it down and let’s go,’” Passa said. “We’ve done that a few times this year where we’ve had two really good sets and then we kind of relax too much so that’s where you try to push.”
The sophomore hitting duo of Lily Pyle and Gabby Hahn anchored the offensive attack. Pyle had a team-high 15 kills and Hahn followed with 14 along with a trio of aces.
“Gabby and Lilly, holy Hannah,” Passa said. “They put the ball away a ton. Gabby’s been getting in the 20s lately so I’m happy for her. She’s starting to get back to where she was last year at the end of the year.”
Science (16-4) turns around for another home game at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 against Dawson Community College.
NDSCS Stat Leaders
Kills
Lily Pyle- 15
Gabby Hahn- 14
Miah Gessell- 4
Blocks
Marisa Garza- 4
Pyle- 3
Ally Gruber- 2
Digs
Katie Krieger- 21
Hahn- 14
Gessell- 11
Assists
Lexi Hansch- 28
Annika Frost- 14
Aces
Hahn- 3
Gruber- 2
Gessell- 1
