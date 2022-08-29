The high-powered North Dakota State College of Science offense ran over Jamestown JV on Saturday, Aug. 27, racking up 483 total yards (299 rushing) in a 40-14 home win to start the 2022 NJCAA Division III football season. The all-American connection between quarterback Graedyn Buell and wide receiver Marselio Mendez was on full display, as the pair hooked up for 117 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
“We’re starting to see Graedyn become a master of our offense,” NDSCS Head Coach Eric Issendorf said. “He really has the reins to make different calls and checks. We certainly have a lot of confidence in his ability.”
Buell carried the football eight times for 57 yards, adding a dynamic wrinkle to the offense.
“I’m a defensive coordinator, and when your quarterback can run, that changes the game. That’s an extra guy who becomes a weapon,” Issendorf said.
Mendez was a menace last season, accounting for 17 total touchdowns as one of the top wide receivers in the country. His massive target share Saturday was no surprise. Mendez is impervious to double teams and provides game-breaking speed. The sophomore averaged 23.5 yards per reception, carving up the Jimmies on the inside and outside.
“Marselio is lightning quick and he’s faster and stronger than he was last year,” Issendorf said. “Teams are gonna have to make a decision to stop him, which will lead to more opportunities for our other wide receivers. I think there will be other guys who have big days, but Marselio is a guy who is a problem for defenses.”
Drew Boxwell was 4-for-5 passing with 61 yards and a 17-yard touchdown strike to Aaron Grant. Boxwell added a one-yard touchdown with his legs in the fourth quarter.
“That just shows you our line play is really good. We still have a lot of weapons to run around when we bring in our second guy. We don’t really miss a beat, it’s pretty fun to watch,” Issendorf said.
Jaxon Wienbar (2 receptions, 15 yards) was the only other wideout with multiple catches. Brady Borgen, Roosevelt Cage and Dayton Smith each grabbed one reception, with Borgen’s coming in the end zone from six yards out.
“It was great to see Jaxon, a local kid who has kind of waited his turn, get some opportunities,” Issendorf said. “Dayton had a jailbreak screen that was called back on a penalty. That was such a dynamic run by him. What we’re also seeing is our receivers buying into the run blocking, all of them are willing participants to block. That’s why you see these jailbreaks and bubble (screens) working. It’s really unselfish play.”
Not one NDSCS running back reached 10 carries. Cage Linton led the way with nine, followed by seven apiece for Porter Howey and Grant. Chandler Ross Jr. logged six totes on the afternoon. Howey led the attack with 63 yards.
“When Howey gets the ball, the crowd loves it, the players love it. He’s a short, stocky kid that can carry the pile,” Issendorf said. “He’s gonna be important for our short-yardage game, but he’s got some breakaway ability and he’s tough to tackle. You’re not gonna arm tackle him when he gets into the secondary. You’re gonna have to shoestring him or you’re gonna get a knee to the head.”
Linton is the lead back, if one truly exists, in a committee of capable rushers.
“I would say Cage kinda started us off. He’s a returning guy who actually played defense last year and decided he wanted to try running back. He knows the offense inside and out, so he’s our No. 1 guy until something changes,” Issendorf said. “Our running backs coach has his hands full, because how do you put guys in order when we’re so balanced? It’s a good problem to have, but it is tough to find a feature guy. The position may kind of just revolve.”
Caleb Sadlemyer put the game away with :42 remaining in the first half. The freshman linebacker pounced on a blocked punt and took it to the house to give NDSCS a 28-0 lead heading into the locker room. The ‘Cats boast an exciting special teams unit, with Mendez returning punts and sophomore all-American Nikolas Hunchak booting them away.
“Nik has been working on trying to dump ‘em inside the 20 (yard line). He’s such a game changer with the ability to flip the field like he can,” Issendorf said. “The other day, he kicked an Aussie punt about 70 yards, it hit the ground and just rolled and rolled forever. He’s expanding his skill set and we’re blessed to have a guy like that.”
William Katchmark recorded the only Wildcat sack. He’s poised for a big season on the line after coming up with 3.5 sacks during his freshman campaign.
“Will has been very productive for us. He’s been actively involved on the campus, he’s a registered assistant, he’s great with recruiting as far as coming and talking to people. He’s the definition of what we want as a Wildcat football player,” Issendorf said.
NDSCS returns to Frank Vertin Field in Wahpeton at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in a Minnesota College Athletic Conference matchup vs. Minnesota West.
