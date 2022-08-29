Purchase Access

The high-powered North Dakota State College of Science offense ran over Jamestown JV on Saturday, Aug. 27, racking up 483 total yards (299 rushing) in a 40-14 home win to start the 2022 NJCAA Division III football season. The all-American connection between quarterback Graedyn Buell and wide receiver Marselio Mendez was on full display, as the pair hooked up for 117 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

“We’re starting to see Graedyn become a master of our offense,” NDSCS Head Coach Eric Issendorf said. “He really has the reins to make different calls and checks. We certainly have a lot of confidence in his ability.”



