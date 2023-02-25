GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks softball team has brought in another arm for next season, coming from North Dakota State College of Science. Katelyn Strauss is in her second season with the Wildcats after finishing a decorated career at Joel E. Ferris High School in Spokane, Washington.

NDSCS pitcher Strauss signs with UND for 2024
Katelyn Strauss delivers a pitch during an NDSCS home game.

Regarding adding Strauss to the staff, UND Head Coach Jordan Stevens remarked, “We are happy to add to our pitching staff with a proven college arm. Katelyn is a strike thrower who has the stuff to help us right away when she gets here next year.”



