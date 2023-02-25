NDSCS pitcher Strauss signs with UND for 2024

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks softball team has brought in another arm for next season, coming from North Dakota State College of Science. Katelyn Strauss is in her second season with the Wildcats after finishing a decorated career at Joel E. Ferris High School in Spokane, Washington.
Regarding adding Strauss to the staff, UND Head Coach Jordan Stevens remarked, “We are happy to add to our pitching staff with a proven college arm. Katelyn is a strike thrower who has the stuff to help us right away when she gets here next year.”
In her first season on the mound for the Wildcats, Strauss compiled a 21-7 record with three saves and logged 168.2 innings. She racked up 323 strikeouts, which averaged out to 13.41 per seven innings with a 1.70 ERA. The team placed second in the Mon-Dak Conference last season and were Regional Champions and finished fourth place at NJCAA National Championships.
In addition, last spring Strauss was named Regional Tournament MVP, NJCAA All-American, All-tournament Pitcher, and earned player and pitcher of the week honors during the season.
She also excelled in the classroom, being named to the President’s Honor Roll in the fall of 2021 and 2022, to the Mon-Dak All-Academic Team last spring and the NJCAA All-Academic Third Team last spring.
Before NDSCS, she was four year starter at JEFHS and won many honors in both slowpitch and fastpitch, including First Team All-GSL pitcher. She was also a member of National Honor Society.