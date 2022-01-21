NDSCS reigns supreme vs. Royals

The North Dakota State College of Science men’s and women’s basketball teams beat the Lake Region State Royals on the road Wednesday, Jan. 19, by respective scores of 69-57 and 71-36. JaQuan Sanders-Smith led the Wildcats with 30 points on 10-of-15 shooting and five-of-nine from distance. Ambah Kowcun led the Lady ‘Cats with 22 points on eight-of-15 shooting, making five of 10 from distance.
Ivane Tensaie tallied 15 points for the NDSCS women, while Laurie Cren and Arthel Massaquoi combined to score 22 in the paint. Massaquoi sprinkled in five assists on her stat line to go along with four rebounds.
Khari Broadway contributed 12 points and seven rebounds for the men. Connor Hollenbeck was an all-around machine for the Wildcats with nine points, 13 rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks. The other key contributor for NDSCS was Micah Swallow, who ripped down nine rebounds and scored six points.
Logan Jedwabny and RaShaun Parker, three-point specialists, were held to 0-6 shooting beyond the arc for NDSCS, resulting in a 69-point output that is well below the team’s 92-point average.
Noah Christensen (ankle) returned from a two-game injury absence to play 21 minutes. He was scoreless, but managed five rebounds from the center position. Parker Jones joined Christensen in the post and tallied five points, two rebounds and one steal.
NDSCS travels to Williston State College Wednesday, Jan. 26, to face the Tetons. The women’s game tips off at 5:30 p.m. with the men’s game following at 7:30 p.m.
