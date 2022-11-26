NDSCS rolls Bismarck State, 79-55
Agwa Nywesh handles the basketball against Bismarck State. Nywesh has been a steady presence on the perimeter as both a scorer and facilitator for NDSCS.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

North Dakota State College of Science followed up its 20-point thumping of Dawson Community College by rolling Bismarck State, 79-55, on Monday, Nov. 21, at Ed Werre Arena in Wahpeton. The Wildcats improved to 6-1 following the win and are currently outscoring opponents by an average margin of 85-65.

The Mystics hung around in the opening half, trailing 42-33 at the break. NDSCS looked sluggish out of the gates, watching several weak passes resulted in easy breakaway buckets on the other end. The Wildcats regrouped in the locker room, limited the turnovers in the second stanza and held the Mystics to 22 points in the second half.

Micah Swallow surveys the arc for NDSCS. The sophomore is living up to his star status with slashing, shooting and slamming ability on the basketball court.
Noah Christensen blocks a Mystics shooter at the rim.


Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 