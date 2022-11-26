NDSCS rolls Bismarck State, 79-55

North Dakota State College of Science followed up its 20-point thumping of Dawson Community College by rolling Bismarck State, 79-55, on Monday, Nov. 21, at Ed Werre Arena in Wahpeton. The Wildcats improved to 6-1 following the win and are currently outscoring opponents by an average margin of 85-65.
The Mystics hung around in the opening half, trailing 42-33 at the break. NDSCS looked sluggish out of the gates, watching several weak passes resulted in easy breakaway buckets on the other end. The Wildcats regrouped in the locker room, limited the turnovers in the second stanza and held the Mystics to 22 points in the second half.
“We’ve had some big, convincing wins in our last three games. Not everything is gonna be like that,” NDSCS Head Coach Stu Engen said. “A little bit of the conversation was, you know, Dawson had to come here and play us after playing Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, now it’s our turn to sustain some of that with three games in five days. Some games are gonna be a grind. We settled down, tried to alleviate some of the anxiety and go play. It wasn’t a great night for us, but at the same time we made enough plays to be successful.”
Micah Swallow led the way with 20 points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals. The sophomore guard/forward was joined in double figures by Peyton Newbern (18 points, six rebounds, five steals) and Kaleb Larson (12 points, four rebounds, three steals). Larson was 4-for-6 from beyond the arc, drifting well beyond the three-point line with confidence. Larson paired with Newbern and Agwa Nywesh to form a disruptive perimeter defense which pocketed 20 steals.
“What’s more impressive to me is the kid’s a tremendous defender. That’s what keeps him on the floor,” Engen said. “Obviously he can shoot it, sometimes he gets a little carried away with the depth of that. He earns his minutes defensively and the shooting is just a bonus.”
The interior defense was highlighted by three blocks by 6-foot-10 center Noah Christensen. The Breckenridge, Minnesota, native added eight points, six rebounds and two steals. He limped up the court at times due to a lingering leg issue, but kept playing hard and ran five or six rows up the bleachers for a loose ball in the second half.
“He’s like that every game. He’s playing injured to a certain extent every game,” Engen said. “Sometimes, even when he’s gimping, he’ll bounce back a day or two later. If I was a smarter guy I’d know how to manage it better, but I thought he did some really nice things for us tonight.”
Nywesh (nine points, six rebounds, four assists) and Devin Newsome (seven points, seven rebounds) also contributed heavily to the NDSCS victory.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.