NDSCS running backs beat up on Vermillion, 47-20

Jaylin Nieman-Burnett (90) and Karter Wensmann race to down a punt inside the Vermillion 10. Two plays later, Nieman-Burnett would draw a holding penalty in the end zone, resulting in a safety and two points for the Wildcats.
No. 3-ranked North Dakota State College of Science (7-1) put the nail in the coffin of a winless season for Vermillion (0-5) Sunday, Oct. 23, at Earl “Skip” Bute Alumni Stadium in Wahpeton. The Wildcats led from start to finish in a 47-20 victory in the MCAC quarterfinal round.
NDSCS strung together five straight scoring drives in the first half, including a 66-yard touchdown catch by Marselio Mendez and a 50-yard rushing score by Aaron Grant. Touchdown runs by Graedyn Buell and Cage Linton — and a 30-yard field goal by Nik Hunchack — made it 33-8 at the half.
Mendez had another monster game at wide receiver. The sophomore tallied four catches for 138 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His 66-yard score in the first quarter came on a bubble screen that was blocked beautifully by Dylan Jergenson and Jaxon Wienbar.
Grant (8 carries, 90 yards) and Linton (8 carries, 67 yards) led the running back room. Porter Howey (9 carries, 62 yards) saw a handful of carries as the second quarter came to a close, smashing Vermillion in the mouth with his pitbull frame. Roosevelt Cage joined the fun with two carries for 38 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Fred Lundstrom came through with an early strip sack. The freshman from Hazen, North Dakota, hit the quarterback from behind to cause the fumble. William Katchmark palmed the football with one hand and made a nice return on the recovery.
Tristin Wiggins hauled in his third interception of the season for NDSCS. Vermillion couldn’t pass or run the football, leading to several first-half punts. Making matters worse, the Ironmen had a punt travel -9 yards and two more that went straight up in the air and blew back near the line of scrimmage in the blistering 25-plus mph wins.
Buell looked relatively healthy after sitting out the first half of the regular season finale last weekend for rest purposes. The sophomore quarterback had trouble cutting through the wind at times, completing 8 of 20 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Buell’s biggest moment came when he rocked a Vermillion cornerback with a big block on the edge to free Linton on a first-down carry.
Tackles and full defensive stats were not available as of press time. NDSCS will host Central Lakes at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, in the MCAC semifinals.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. Robert's work has been featured by ESPN, Washington Post and Fox News. He was named Rookie of the Year by the North Dakota Newspaper Association in 2021. His main goal in reporting is to promote positive culture and to highlight the human element of sports.
