NDSCS running backs beat up on Vermillion, 47-20
Buy Now

NDSCS running back Cage Linton separates a defender from his helmet on a touchdown run Sunday.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

MCAC Playoff Football

WILDCATS - 47

IRONMEN - 20

 

PASSING

Graedyn Buell - 8/10, 162 YDS, 2 TD

RUSHING

Aaron Grant - 8 ATT, 90 YDS, TD

Cage Linton - 8 ATT, 67 YDS, TD

Porter Howey - 9 ATT, 62 YDS

Roosevelt Cage - 2 ATT, 38 YDS, TD

Graedyn Buell - ATT, 7 YDS, TD

RECEIVING

Marselio Mendez - 4 REC, 138 YDS, 2 TD

KeMar Graham - REC, 12 YDS

Dayton Smith - REC, 7 TDS

Aaron Grant - REC, 5 YDS

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

Nik Hunchak - 38-YD FG, 6/6 PAT

Fred Lundstrom - SCK, FF

William Katchmark - FR, 2 TFL

Tristin Wiggins - INT

Jaylin Nieman-Burnett - SCK, SFTY

TEAM STATS

TOT OFFENSE - 425 YDS

RUSHING - 263 YDS, 8.8 YPA

PASSING - 162 YDS, 7.7 YPC

*tackles not available as of press time

*visitor stats not available as of press time

No. 3-ranked North Dakota State College of Science (7-1) put the nail in the coffin of a winless season for Vermillion (0-5) Sunday, Oct. 23, at Earl “Skip” Bute Alumni Stadium in Wahpeton. The Wildcats led from start to finish in a 47-20 victory in the MCAC quarterfinal round.

NDSCS strung together five straight scoring drives in the first half, including a 66-yard touchdown catch by Marselio Mendez and a 50-yard rushing score by Aaron Grant. Touchdown runs by Graedyn Buell and Cage Linton — and a 30-yard field goal by Nik Hunchack — made it 33-8 at the half.

NDSCS running backs beat up on Vermillion, 47-20
Buy Now

Marselio Mendez (1) hits the edge for a 66-yard touchdown reception after getting a great block from Jaxon Wienbar (4) on a bubble screen.
NDSCS running backs beat up on Vermillion, 47-20
Buy Now

NDSCS defensive end William Katchmark scoops up a fumble in the first quarter of Sunday's MCAC quarterfinal game in Wahpeton. 
NDSCS running backs beat up on Vermillion, 47-20
Buy Now

Tristin Wiggins (16) celebrates with his Wildcat teammates after ripping the football away from a Vermillion wide receiver for an interception. 
NDSCS running backs beat up on Vermillion, 47-20
Buy Now

Jaylin Nieman-Burnett (90) and Karter Wensmann race to down a punt inside the Vermillion 10. Two plays later, Nieman-Burnett would draw a holding penalty in the end zone, resulting in a safety and two points for the Wildcats.


Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. Robert's work has been featured by ESPN, Washington Post and Fox News. He was named Rookie of the Year by the North Dakota Newspaper Association in 2021. His main goal in reporting is to promote positive culture and to highlight the human element of sports.

Load comments