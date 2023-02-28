NDSCS scores 228 points in doubleheader

The North Dakota State College of Science basketball teams woke up feeling dangerous Sunday, Feb. 26. The Wildcats combined for 228 points in a doubleheader blowout vs. United Tribes Technical College in the regular-season finale.

Maile Hunt has activated her beast mode, pulling down 37 rebounds in her last two outings. 

The Lady Wildcats started the afternoon with a 31-0 first quarter, built a 61-12 halftime lead, and ran away for a 109-53 victory. NDSCS was led by 6-foot-4 center Maile Hunt, who followed up her 18-rebound effort in Bottineau with career-best numbers of 23 points and 19 rebounds. Hunt secured a whopping 12 offensive boards.

Ivy Fox was too much for United Tribes to handle in the low post, finishing with a soft left-handed touch. 
Kaleb Larson torched the Thunderbirds from beyond the arc in a hot shooting display.
Peyton Newbern drives to the basket at Ed Werre Arena.


