NDSCS scores 228 points in doubleheader

The North Dakota State College of Science basketball teams woke up feeling dangerous Sunday, Feb. 26. The Wildcats combined for 228 points in a doubleheader blowout vs. United Tribes Technical College in the regular-season finale.
The Lady Wildcats started the afternoon with a 31-0 first quarter, built a 61-12 halftime lead, and ran away for a 109-53 victory. NDSCS was led by 6-foot-4 center Maile Hunt, who followed up her 18-rebound effort in Bottineau with career-best numbers of 23 points and 19 rebounds. Hunt secured a whopping 12 offensive boards.
Grace Massaquoi and Charita “Tiny” Lewis dropped 18 points each, Ivy Fox and Quinn Neppl scored 14 apiece, and Arianna Berryhill rounded out the starting lineup with 13 points.
NDSCS posted a sizable 59-22 advantage on the glass and forced 19 turnovers, while turning the ball over just eight times themselves.
The Wildcat men faced a solid Tribes squad which beat them in the Mon-Dak Preseason Tournament and pushed them to the brink in a 94-92 NDSCS win on Jan. 15. Rounding into form is one way to describe the current Wildcats, as they fired on all cylinders during a 119-72 win.
West Fargo Sheyenne alumni Kaleb Larson was feeling it, pouring in 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting. Larson added nine rebounds and three assists. Peyton Newbern was also hot, dropping 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting.
Micah Swallow scored 18 points, Devin Newsome drained four treys to finish the game with 16 points and Agwa Nywesh went 6-for-6 at the free-throw line to score 15 points.
Detavius Frierson (10 points, six rebounds, four assists) and Noah Christensen (eight points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals) deterred the Thunderbirds down low. United Kingdom product Conal Parnell capped off the excitement with three triples in the second half, finishing the game with nine points.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.