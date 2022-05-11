NDSCS sets school record with 34th win

Katelyn Strauss (18-5) has been kryptonite for opposing hitters this season. The Spokane Superwoman impressed again Saturday, May 7, throwing her fourth no-hitter of the season in a 16-strikeout performance vs. Dakota College at Bottineau in a 4-0 Wildcats win.
Sydney Schott and Ashley Bisping combined to shutout the Jacks in game two, as North Dakota State College of Science duplicated its 4-0 matinee victory, sweeping the sub-region playoff games and setting a new school record with 34 wins this season.
While the victories may not appear dominant on paper, NDSCS held Bottineau in check, as the Jacks generated little or no contact throughout the twin bill. Schott (10-2) and Bisping (5-3) surrendered only four hits, striking out seven and walking one.
In the first game, Maxine Ebel and Brianna Switzler defied the wind with a pair of homers. Grace Foster provided one RBI in the leadoff spot and Noelle Forstner stole three bases to put pressure on the Bottineau defense.
Josie Buhr bashed a homer in front of Ebel in game No. 2 and Ebel added one of her own, leaving the park for her only hit of the contest. Mattea Binstock stepped up in a big spot, showing she’s not only a defensive specialist with a 2-for-2 performance at the plate.
NDSCS (34-10) is two wins away from the NJCAA Division III National Softball Tournament at Carrier Park Field of Dreams in Syracuse, New York. The Wildcats are scheduled to play in the Region XIII Tournament the weekend of May 14-15 in either Grand Rapids or Brainerd, Minnesota, with the winner earning its east coast ticket.
Game times and opponents for region playoffs will be added to this story and shared on our Facebook when announced.
