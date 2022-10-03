NDSCS shows off in 52-14 homecoming win

One week removed from a 37-6 victory at Vermillion, the North Dakota State College of Science football team bum rushed Central Lakes in a dominant 52-14 home win Saturday, Oct. 1, at Earl “Skip” Bute Alumni Stadium.
It was homecoming weekend for the Wildcats and plenty of memories were made, including a 101-yard kick return touchdown by sophomore Jaxon Wienbar. The former Breckenridge and Wahpeton High School wide receiver caught the football with one foot in the end zone and darted left, beating everyone to the outside of the field. Two Raiders cut him off at the 20, but Wienbar planted and juked to his right, crossing both players’ ankles as they fell to the ground.
“Jaxon has waited his turn for a breakout game. It’s been a long process with COVID and our personnel last year. He was in the mix, but not as much,” NDSCS Head Coach Eric Issendorf said. “It was great to see him step up, be a leader and have his moment. The biggest growth has been his maturity level on the football field. It was all the more sweeter because he had a whole group of family members there. I saw his dad after and he was just elated. That’s a payoff moment.”
That's one way to score your first college touchdown! Jaxon Wienbar, former Breckenridge and Wahpeton High School football player, returned a kick 101 yards to the house today for @NDSCSFB in a 52-14 win vs. Central Lakes. @NJCAAFootball @ndscswildcats pic.twitter.com/rOKPLBoYkM— Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News Sports (@WahpSports) October 1, 2022
Wienbar also hauled in two catches for a career-high 43 yards. Both passes came from second-string quarterback Drew Boxwell in the second half.
“They were really nice catches,” Issendorf said. “I’m really proud of Drew, too, and the presence he has. He’s ice cold and he’s fun to watch.”
Sophomore signal caller Graedyn Buell was masterful, completing 17 of 26 passes for 294 yards and four touchdowns. Seven of those completions went to sophomore Marselio Mendez, who tallied 146 yards receiving and two scores.
“That connection can be electric at any moment,” Issendorf said. “Those two always know where they’re at with each other. That’s just special players. They’re really different with their mindset, understanding of the game and understanding of each other as people. There’s a lot of trust built there. You see those types of connections at the NCAA level, the professional level — those special bonds with special guys.”
Buell went through his reads Saturday, spreading the football around to the entire receiving corps. Nine players had at least one reception. Notable contributions came from Brady Borgen (4 rec, 65 yds), Kemar Graham (2 rec, 33 yds), Dayton Smith (2 rec, 32 yds, TD) and Dylan Jergenson (rec, 4 yds, TD).
“I was really impressed with how we spread the ball around,” Issendorf said. “That was a focal point coming off the bye and the Vermillion game. If everybody just does their job, the football will find them.”
NDSCS recorded fumble recoveries by Jaylin Nieman-Burnett, Karter Wensmann and Manny Garcia. Kareem Williams and Garcia added interceptions in the swarming effort. In the first half, Nieman-Burnett forced a fumble and raced to recover it, putting his freak athleticism on display for the sea of red and black who filled the stadium bleachers.
“It was unbelievable. He got it stripped loose, then it popped up and Cyrinus (George) went up to grab it. They all fell down and Cyrinus had his hands on it, Central Lakes had theirs on it, and Jaylin got up from the ground sprinted over and wrestled the ball away,” Issendorf said.
Erik Lumpkin stood up several Raider runs in the backfield, beating on his chest during another beastly performance. The freshman has emerged as a leader at outside linebacker after nearly departing from the team at one point.
“It hasn’t been an easy marriage at times. We actually asked him to leave at one point,” Issendorf said. “He hit me back and wanted to come play, to have another opportunity. He’s a really exceptional athlete and he plays a lot bigger than he looks. It’s been great to see him put it all together, play at a high level and keep his emotions in check.”
Lumpkin is set to graduate early and Issendorf sees a potential step forward in the college football ranks for the fiercely competitive player.
“He actually came in from high school with a bunch of credits already. He will graduate either in December or May,” Issendorf said. “He could play for us next year, but we’re gonna work hard to try to get him moved on to a scholarship opportunity. I think he’s that kind of player. There’s some good NAIA Division II programs in this country and within our region. We hope we can get him moved forward in his life.”
Chandler Ross Jr. led the ground game, rushing nine times for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Aaron Grant was also effective, turning four carries into 19 yards.
“Both guys run the ball well and have different styles,” Issendorf said. “Ross was in the Wing T system in high school. He’s still learning where we need him to be and how the blocking schemes shake out in front of him.”
Issendorf was quick to credit the predators up front. The NDSCS offensive line has been decimated by injuries at times this season, but continues to carve openings for Buell and the running back room.
“I gotta give credit where it’s due. Our offensive line is playing exceptional run-game football,” Issendorf said. “We’ve had some injuries and some guys have stepped up. Deonte George is a kid from Minot who’d been out of football a year or two. He came to us from a connection up in Minot and he’s paying dividends. George is playing right next to our all-American, Ethan Lyons, who has changed to center and learned to play that position and touch the ball every down.”
Buell extended plays throughout the game, albeit in a scary fashion at times. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback, showed great pocket presence while evading pressure and swapping hands with the football on long scramble plays.
“You look at a guy like Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes, they extend the play, but they’re smart with the football,” Issendorf said. “In the M-State game, you saw a couple plays where Graedyn tried to do too much and it hurt us. This game, he came to the sideline after getting sacked a couple times and said, ‘You know, I just decided to eat the football.’”
The staff is unlikely to curb Buell’s freestyle antics. He’s capable of cr
eating a game-changing play with his arms or legs at any given moment.
“He was a point guard on his basketball team and I think the second-best player in Wyoming his senior year. He has ball handling skills like that,” Issendorf said. “The kid has a ton of potential for the right system, one that lets him be who he is. You’re not gonna transform him into a pocket-passing type of guy. His instincts are second-to-none on our football team. Now, he’s making those correct decisions in high-level moments.”
Garcia led the way with eight tackles and two tackles for loss. Wensmann, Lumpkin and Tristin Wiggins finished with four tackles each. The Wildcats outgained the Raiders 477 yards to 255 and did not turn the ball over in a clean homecoming showcase. Next up for NDSCS is a road game Saturday, Oct. 8, at Rochester Community College. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.