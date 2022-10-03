One week removed from a 37-6 victory at Vermillion, the North Dakota State College of Science football team bum rushed Central Lakes in a dominant 52-14 home win Saturday, Oct. 1, at Earl “Skip” Bute Alumni Stadium.

It was homecoming weekend for the Wildcats and plenty of memories were made, including a 101-yard kick return touchdown by sophomore Jaxon Wienbar. The former Breckenridge and Wahpeton High School wide receiver caught the football with one foot in the end zone and darted left, beating everyone to the outside of the field. Two Raiders cut him off at the 20, but Wienbar planted and juked to his right, crossing both players’ ankles as they fell to the ground.

NDSCS shows off in 52-14 homecoming win
Jaxon Wienbar, NDSCS, went crazy with 144 all-purpose yards Saturday, Oct. 1, in the Wildcats’ homecoming victory over Central Lakes.
Marselio Mendez secures a catch down the sideline as Dylan Jergenson (87) and Wienbar trail the play. The sophomore has 465 yards receiving and eight total touchdowns for the No. 3-ranked Wildcats.
NDSCS lineman Jaylin Nieman-Burnett (90) strips the football loose from Central Lakes running back Daryel Bell (20). Pictured from left: Ray Ruschel, Erik Lumpkin and Cyrinus George set their sights on the football as it squirts into the air. Ultimately, it was Nieman-Burnett who scratched and clawed his way to the bottom of the pile to recover the fumble. Central Lakes was held to 64 yards rushing Saturday.
Chandler Ross Jr. crosses the goal line on one of his two touchdown runs Saturday, Oct. 1, at Frank Vertin Field in Wahpeton.
Graedyn Buell pushes a tackler aside as he scrambles out of bounds.


