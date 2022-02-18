NDSCS slams Williston State, 88-60

Micah Swallow (pictured) parted the lane for this one-handed jam during the Wildcats’ 88-60 victory Thursday, Feb. 17 at the Clair T. Blikre Activities Center in Wahpeton. NDSCS is 17-0 at home and 28-1 overall for the 2021-22 season.
The North Dakota State College of Science men’s basketball team made a loud statement in advance of the Region XIII Tournament, stomping Williston State College at home Thursday, Feb. 17 by a score of 88-60. In a game filled with nasty blocks, slam dunks and highlight assists, No. 1 seed NDSCS showed who’s boss in the Mon-Dak Conference.
The Wildcats’ home finale was an excellent team effort, highlighted by the dazzling passing and isolation shooting displays of JaQuan Sanders-Smith. The sophomore point guard energized the audience with an alley-oop pass to Micah Swallow for a huge slam dunk. Sanders-Smith finished with 16 points and 10 assists, while Swallow contributed 12 points.
Noah Christensen had one of his best games to date, rejecting the Tetons down low on three separate occasions and posting a strong 15 points and six rebounds on 6-of-8 shooting. Connor Hollenbeck joined the center down low with nine points and five rebounds on 4-of-8 shooting.
Khari Broadway led the ‘Cats with 17 points and Logan Jedwabny drained five 3s in a 15-point performance which included some shots from the parking lot in an impressive show of marksmanship.
NDSCS improved to 28-1 following the win, clinching the Mon-Dak Conference title and home court advantage for all three rounds of the Region XIII Tournament. The Wildcats will wrap up regular season play at United Tribes Technical College Sunday, Feb. 20, before region playoffs begin Sunday, Feb. 27 at Ed Werre Arena in Wahpeton.
United Tribes is responsible for the Cats’ only loss back in November 2021, but fell by 36 points at NDSCS on January 6.
