NDSCS Wildcats Assistant Coach Matt Fellows, pictured far left, has become an integral part of Head Coach Mike Oehlke's staff. Fellows was credited by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association with leading the defensive effort for last year's 39-12 team.
NDSCS Wildcats Assistant Coach Matt Fellows, pictured far left, has become an integral part of Head Coach Mike Oehlke's staff. Fellows was credited by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association with leading the defensive effort for last year's 39-12 team.
Eleven member coaches were honored as 2022 Easton/NFCA Assistant Coaches of the Year, the Association announced Thursday afternoon. Garnering honors this year are Chan Walker (DI Florida Atlantic University), Lou Vanacore (DII Adelphi University), Olivia Van Hook (DIII Texas Lutheran University), Cheyenne Bricker (NAIA Southern Oregon University), Kellie Quarles (NJCAA DI Florida Southwestern State College), Jenn Strohman (NJCAA DII Kansas City Kansas Community College), Matt Fellows (NJCAA DIII North Dakota State College of Science), Angelica DeAngelo (CAL JC Fullerton College), Katie Aden (NWAC Clackamas Community College), Walker Barbee (West Stanly High School, North Carolina) and Kelly Burke (Travel Ball TNT Maryland).
These awards salute the efforts of coaches from the various NFCA membership categories for their tireless dedication to the sport of softball and to the continued education, growth and development of young women, both on and off the playing field. The winners will be recognized on Dec. 10 during the NFCA Convention’s Annual Awards Brunch.
The winners were nominated by NFCA member coaches and selected by a panel of their peers on the NFCA Awards Committee.
Fellows was the top assistant for NDSCS in 2022 after five seasons as a volunteer assistant. His hard work played an important part in turning NDSCS into a winning program, making the NJCAA DIII National Tournament three times in the last four years. The 2022 squad finished 39-12, went 2-2 at the national tournament and captured a Region XIII title. Fellows’ work on the defensive side of the ball has seen the infield turn into a solid unit.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.