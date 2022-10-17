Eleven member coaches were honored as 2022 Easton/NFCA Assistant Coaches of the Year, the Association announced Thursday afternoon. Garnering honors this year are Chan Walker (DI Florida Atlantic University), Lou Vanacore (DII Adelphi University), Olivia Van Hook (DIII Texas Lutheran University), Cheyenne Bricker (NAIA Southern Oregon University), Kellie Quarles (NJCAA DI Florida Southwestern State College), Jenn Strohman (NJCAA DII Kansas City Kansas Community College), Matt Fellows (NJCAA DIII North Dakota State College of Science), Angelica DeAngelo (CAL JC Fullerton College), Katie Aden (NWAC Clackamas Community College), Walker Barbee (West Stanly High School, North Carolina) and Kelly Burke (Travel Ball TNT Maryland).

These awards salute the efforts of coaches from the various NFCA membership categories for their tireless dedication to the sport of softball and to the continued education, growth and development of young women, both on and off the playing field. The winners will be recognized on Dec. 10 during the NFCA Convention’s Annual Awards Brunch.



Tags

Load comments