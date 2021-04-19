NDSCS softball bests series with Ladyjacks

North Dakota State College of Science softball has been on a roll since the start of conference play. They have won 10 of their last 11 games, including this past weekend. They split their games Saturday, April 17 with Dakota College of Bottineau, falling 9-6 and eventually winning the second game 8-1. They would win Sunday, April 18, 8-4 before the fourth game of the series was snowed out.
The Wildcats were supposed to be on the road at the Ladyjacks before their series was snowed out. Their first game was the most disappointing as they totaled seven errors. They committed just two in the rest of their games on the weekend. Offensively, they were consistent throughout the weekend, totaling 22 runs combined in their three games. Mikayla Johnson, who is one of the Wildcats top hitters, went 3 for 11 this weekend. This was a good balanced offensive weekend for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats are off to a 10-1 start in the conference, sitting in third place behind 12-0 Dawson Community College and 8-0 Miles Community College. They will play Dawson next weekend for a four game series at home before going on the road to face Concordia College Tuesday, April 20 for a double header.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.