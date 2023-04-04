NDSCS softball earns first-ever No. 1 ranking

For the first time in program history, North Dakota State College of Science softball is ranked No. 1 in the nation. The latest NJCAA DIII poll was unveiled Monday, April 3, moving NDSCS up from its No. 2 spot on the preseason list. The high ranking is solidified by a strong spring schedule chock full of DI opponents. The Wildcats held their own against top-level teams during a pair of grueling spring trips to Georgia and Kansas.
NDSCS (8-7) is followed in the top five by Surry (20-12), Caldwell Tech (18-14), Brookdale (7-3) and Corning (9-7). The Wildcats faced Corning and Brookdale in the 2022 National Tournament, losing 1-0 and 8-4, respectively. Corning was the eventual runner-up to Rock Valley, who transitioned to DII play this year following eight consecutive championships.
Head Coach Mike Oehlke brings back several key position players from last season’s 39-12 campaign, including Grace Foster (2B), Amanda Hiner (OF), Tarin Thomas (OF/P), Shai Pachel (C/IF), Madi Fahy (OF), Brianna Switzler (3B) and Karissa Comer (1B).
Switzler is swinging hard and producing runs with a team-high 13 RBIs. The sophomore is batting .281/.455/.406. Switzler’s sturdy 10:4 strikeout:walk numbers indicate a bump in average is right around the corner for the third baseman. Takiah Landes, a freshman from Denver, Colorado, is another power bat hitting north of .250 with a pair of homers.
Freshman Avery Martin has been a monster at the dish. The catcher from Billings, Montana, is slashing .375/.419/.625 with seven doubles in 40 at bats. Martin should draw some nice support when NDSCS travels to her home state April 6-8 to face Lake Region, Dawson and Bismarck State, kicking off the Mon-Dak Conference schedule in Miles City.
Foster has seven steals to lead the Wildcats, with Switzler and Riley Tappy second on the team with two apiece. Hiner has one steal so far after logging 23 a season ago. That number is destined to rise as she reaches base more frequently. The speed outfielder has broken out of a mini-slump to raise her batting average to a respectable .276.
Lara Dolezal, a freshman from North Bend, Nebraska, is batting .333 across 11 games. Comer has shown signs of life with a .275 average and four doubles.
Katelyn Strauss and Ashley Bisping return to lead the pitching staff. Strauss compiled a 21-7 record with 323 strikeouts and a 1.70 ERA as a freshman. Strauss has shown no signs of slowing down in 2023, posting a 5-3 record with 85 strikeouts and a 2.59 ERA. She is committed to play softball at the University of North Dakota next year.
Bisping has taken a leap forward in her second season, dropping her ERA from 6.48 to 3.38. She’s gone 3-4 in the circle through nine starts, approaching her mark of 15 starts from a year ago. Bisping sports a 21:3 strikeout:walk ratio which lends credence to the notion that she can sustain her early momentum.
Bisping pitches to contact, and wisely so, as the NDSCS defense has her back. Landes and Hiner have yet to make an error in the outfield, with Landes throwing out a pair of baserunners. Tappy (SS) and Foster (2B) have great double-play potential up the middle. Martin and Pachel have just two combined errors behind the plate.
Buckle up, because softball is here and NDSCS begins conference play with a No. 1 ranking to defend and a slate of road games against hungry opponents, including a Miles Community College team the Wildcats hung on to defeat 1-0 back on Feb. 12.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.