NDSCS softball earns first-ever No. 1 ranking

Amanda Hiner (left) and Brianna Switzler (right) are two cogs in the NDSCS offense and defense, bringing sophomore experience to the No. 1-ranked Wildcats roster. 

For the first time in program history, North Dakota State College of Science softball is ranked No. 1 in the nation. The latest NJCAA DIII poll was unveiled Monday, April 3, moving NDSCS up from its No. 2 spot on the preseason list. The high ranking is solidified by a strong spring schedule chock full of DI opponents. The Wildcats held their own against top-level teams during a pair of grueling spring trips to Georgia and Kansas.

NDSCS (8-7) is followed in the top five by Surry (20-12), Caldwell Tech (18-14), Brookdale (7-3) and Corning (9-7). The Wildcats faced Corning and Brookdale in the 2022 National Tournament, losing 1-0 and 8-4, respectively. Corning was the eventual runner-up to Rock Valley, who transitioned to DII play this year following eight consecutive championships.



