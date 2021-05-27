NDSCS softball falls to Rock Valley

The North Dakota State College of Science fell to No. 1 seed and six-time defending champion Rock Valley 11-1 in the winners bracket of the NJCAA Division III tournament in Syracuse, New York.
The Wildcats will be in an elimination game Friday, May 28 at 9 a.m. against the winner of Suffolk County and Herkimer.
Look to Tuesday's edition of the Daily News for a full recap on the Wildcats' NJCAA tournament run.
