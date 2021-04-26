NDSCS softball splits with Dawson

Sydney Schott throws a pitch in game two of the Wildcats’ double header vs. Dawson Saturday, April 24 at NDSCS. 

 Justin Pierce • Daily News

The North Dakota State College of Science softball team was in a showdown with Dawson Community College this past weekend April 24-25. The Wildcats played a doubleheader Saturday, April 24. The doubleheader scheduled for the following day was snowed out. 

The Wildcats’ pitching led them to a 4-3 victory in game one of the series.Game two was a different outcome as a surging offense by the Buccaneers led them to an 11-8 victory. 

In game one, Maxine Ebel went 2-3 with two RBIs. The Wildcats won the game on a walk-off base hit. Demi Uffelman pitched a complete game, allowing three earned runs and five hits. 

Game two was full of offense as a six-run fourth inning and a four-run sixth inning were the difference makers for Dawson. Billie Donohue had a 4-4 day with four runs scored and three RBI’s. She gave the Wildcats a spark to begin the game.

The Wildcats will makeup their postponed games from Sunday, April 25 this Friday, April 30 at Dawson Community College in Glendive, Montana. This will follow their series with Miles Community College April 28-29. 

The Wildcats have a 11-2 conference record will be in the driver seat for the No. 1 seed this week as they are scheduled to play 14 games over the next five days.

