NDSCS splits softball doubleheader in Kansas City

The North Dakota State College of Science softball team poses for a picture at the Kansas City Royals Urban Youth Academy where they practiced March 12 ahead of their doubleheader vs. the KCK Blue Devils.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Dakota State College of Science continued its spring travel schedule Tuesday, March 14, with a doubleheader vs. Kansas City Kansas Community College. The Wildcats came away with a split, winning the opener by a score of 2-0 and dropping the back half in a tight 5-4 outcome.
Karissa Comer batted 1-for-3 in the win, plating a pair of runs on a fourth-inning triple. Brianna Switzler and Riley Tappy came around to score the game's only runs. NDSCS and Kansas City mustered three hits each.
Katelyn Strauss (5-3) packed her strikeout stuff for the road trip, fanning 11 hitters, walking four, allowing three hits and lowering her ERA to 2.59 in the process. It was the sophomore's third complete game of the season and the 17th of her career. Comer and Tappy turned a double play up the middle to help Strauss secure the victory.
Landri Lopez tossed a complete-game three-hitter for the Blue Devils, striking out three and walking four.
NDSCS racked up nine hits in the nightcap, but fell victim to a pair of errors and a three-run homer by Adrianna Smith. Avery Martin, Takiah Landes and Amanda Hiner had two hits each for the Wildcats, who belted four doubles. Run production was scattered across the box score, as Switzler, Comer, Thomas, Lara Dolezal and Grace Foster drove in one run apiece.
Ashley Bisping got the nod for NDSCS, tossing 3.1 innings of four-hit softball. The sophomore recorded one strikeout and one walk. Only one of the five runs she allowed was earned. Strauss pitched 2.2 shutout innings in relief, walking one and failing to record a strikeout.
Jayden Hull relied on the Blue Devils defense to have her back, earning a complete-game win with only two strikeouts. Hall scattered nine hits and attacked the strike zone, limiting the Wildcats to one walk and leading to an unassisted double play by shortstop Jaycee Long.
The Wildcats are tentatively scheduled to open Mon-Dak Conference play with a home doubleheader vs. Lake Region State at 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25.
