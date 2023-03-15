NDSCS splits softball doubleheader in Kansas City

The North Dakota State College of Science softball team poses for a picture at the Kansas City Royals Urban Youth Academy where they practiced March 12 ahead of their doubleheader vs. the KCK Blue Devils.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Dakota State College of Science continued its spring travel schedule Tuesday, March 14, with a doubleheader vs. Kansas City Kansas Community College. The Wildcats came away with a split, winning the opener by a score of 2-0 and dropping the back half in a tight 5-4 outcome. 

NDSCS splits softball doubleheader in Kansas City
Buy Now

From left: Lara Dolezal, Madi Fahy, Takiah Landes and Katelyn Strauss change a flat tire during the team’s recent road trip to Missouri.

Karissa Comer batted 1-for-3 in the win, plating a pair of runs on a fourth-inning triple. Brianna Switzler and Riley Tappy came around to score the game's only runs. NDSCS and Kansas City mustered three hits each. 



Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 