Congratulations to the following individuals for being selected to the Mon-Dak Academic All Conference team. To be a member of the team you must have at least 24 credits at a 3.0 or higher over the past two semesters.  I am very proud of the nine young ladies. 

Kaitlyn Emmil - Freshman, Bismarck

Annika Frost - Freshman, New York Mills, Minnesota

Miah Gessell - Freshman, Sartell, Minnesota

Ally Gruber - Freshman, Belgrade, Minnesota

Gabby Hahn - Sophomore  Hutchinson, Minnesota

Lexi Hansch - Sophomore, Brownton, Minnesota

Payton Kahler - Sophomore, Wahpeton

Katie Krieger, Pennock, Minnesota

Allison Peterson, Barnesville, Minnesota

The team was also selected to the Mon Dak Team Academic Award.

Tags

Load comments