Congratulations to the following individuals for being selected to the Mon-Dak Academic All Conference team. To be a member of the team you must have at least 24 credits at a 3.0 or higher over the past two semesters. I am very proud of the nine young ladies.
Kaitlyn Emmil - Freshman, Bismarck
Annika Frost - Freshman, New York Mills, Minnesota
Miah Gessell - Freshman, Sartell, Minnesota
Ally Gruber - Freshman, Belgrade, Minnesota
Gabby Hahn - Sophomore Hutchinson, Minnesota
Lexi Hansch - Sophomore, Brownton, Minnesota
Payton Kahler - Sophomore, Wahpeton
Katie Krieger, Pennock, Minnesota
Allison Peterson, Barnesville, Minnesota
The team was also selected to the Mon Dak Team Academic Award.
