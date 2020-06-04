The following North Dakota State College of Science students will be awarded NJCAA honors for their academic achievement.

“Congratulations to the following volleyball players who have been selected NJCAA Academic All American,” Jane Passa, head volleyball coach/Department Chair, HPER, NDSCS.

The students are:

• Haydee Krieg, Cavalier, North Dakota — First Team

• Kaitlyn Emmil, Bismarck — Second Team

• Cassandra Geraets, Dell Rapids, South Dakota — Third Team

• Allison Gruber, Belgrade, Minnesota — Third Team

• Katie Krieger, Pennock, Minnesota — Third Team

• Lily Pyle, Casselton, North Dakota — Third Team

NJCAA All-American First Team 4.0 GPA. Second Team 3.80-3.99 GPA. Third Team 3.60-3.79 GPA.

Tags

Load comments