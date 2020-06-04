The following North Dakota State College of Science students will be awarded NJCAA honors for their academic achievement.
“Congratulations to the following volleyball players who have been selected NJCAA Academic All American,” Jane Passa, head volleyball coach/Department Chair, HPER, NDSCS.
The students are:
• Haydee Krieg, Cavalier, North Dakota — First Team
• Kaitlyn Emmil, Bismarck — Second Team
• Cassandra Geraets, Dell Rapids, South Dakota — Third Team
• Allison Gruber, Belgrade, Minnesota — Third Team
• Katie Krieger, Pennock, Minnesota — Third Team
• Lily Pyle, Casselton, North Dakota — Third Team
NJCAA All-American First Team 4.0 GPA. Second Team 3.80-3.99 GPA. Third Team 3.60-3.79 GPA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.