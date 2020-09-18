NDSCS students, softball players, test positive for COVID-19

Over the last month, there have been 28 North Dakota State College of Science students and two employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, the college stated on its website Friday, Sept. 18.
The 28 students include some softball players. These students are in quarantine and have been following all of the CDC requirements and school rules during the time being, Vice President of Student Affairs Jane Vangsness Frisch said Friday. Softball does not start until the spring, so their season has not been affected.
They are a part of the coronavirus outbreak and have been included in the 30 students and employees who have tested positive. As of Friday, NDSCS has had 10 recovered cases. No information has been released on how many specific players have tested positive.
