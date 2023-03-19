NDSCS supporters show up bright and early for tournament send-off

NDSCS Head Coach Park Masterson (left) shares a laugh with her assistant Tom Litman, as the latter drives the Lady Wildcats away from their home arena. Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht follows behind in a fire engine as part of the team's national tournament escort to the city limits.
The Lady Wildcats received words of encouragement from a Sunday morning crowd that included NDSCS President Dr. Rod Flanigan and dozens of community members who braved the cold to meet them in the hallway outside Ed Werre Arena.
The North Dakota State College of Science women's basketball team received a championship-worthy escort at 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning from the Blikre Activities Center. Subzero temperatures couldn't keep supporters in bed, as a great crowd showed up to send the Lady Wildcats off in style to the NJCAA DI National Tournament in Lubbock, Texas.
Superfan Vicki Bellin brought her miniature cheerleader, Stella, to mingle with the 'Cats as they received teas from Lovin Nutrition and a police and firetruck escort from area first responders.
NDSCS coach Park Masterson was locked in ahead of the trip, discussing the belief she has in her small-but-determined roster, a 29-4 group who she calls the "Elite Eight."
"These girls have been playing at a high level day in and day out for the last six or seven months. I'm just so proud of them," Masterson said.
The Mon-Dak Conference Coach of the Year forecasted an evenly-matched battle with a 29-1 Eastern Arizona team that enters the tournament ranked No. 14 in the nation. NDSCS came in at No. 22 in the final rankings.
"They're gonna be quick, aggressive and feisty — but so are we," Masterson said. "I have nothing but confidence that we will not only hang with them, but come out on top and show them that North Dakota can play."
NDSCS athletic director Stu Engen reminded the team about the bigger picture, making memories that will transcend the sport of basketball.
"The practices, the team meals, the warmups ... there's all these moments that you will never forget," Engen said. "This will be one of the moments that you will remember forever. You get to start a new row on our national tournament wall."
The Lady Wildcats open tournament play at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 22. The tournament will be held at the RIP Griffin Center in Lubbock. There will be watch parties open to the public at the Wilkin Drink and Eatery in Breckenridge and at The Alley on the NDSCS Campus.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.