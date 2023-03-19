NDSCS supporters show up bright and early for tournament send-off
Grace Massaquoi (front) and Ivy Fox (back) will lead the NDSCS frontcourt to Texas, where the Lady Wildcats look to win their first-ever NJCAA National Tournament game. 

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

The North Dakota State College of Science women's basketball team received a championship-worthy escort at 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning from the Blikre Activities Center. Subzero temperatures couldn't keep supporters in bed, as a great crowd showed up to send the Lady Wildcats off in style to the NJCAA DI National Tournament in Lubbock, Texas. 

NDSCS cheerleader Stella mingles with the Lady Wildcats prior to Sunday's national tournament departure at the Blikre Activities Center. 

Superfan Vicki Bellin brought her miniature cheerleader, Stella, to mingle with the 'Cats as they received teas from Lovin Nutrition and a police and firetruck escort from area first responders.

NDSCS Head Coach Park Masterson (left) shares a laugh with her assistant Tom Litman, as the latter drives the Lady Wildcats away from their home arena. Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht follows behind in a fire engine as part of the team's national tournament escort to the city limits. 
The Lady Wildcats received words of encouragement from a Sunday morning crowd that included NDSCS President Dr. Rod Flanigan and dozens of community members who braved the cold to meet them in the hallway outside Ed Werre Arena.


Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 