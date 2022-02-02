NDSCS survives in Dawson's den, remains unbeaten vs. 'Bucs

The North Dakota State College of Science basketball program improved to 6-0 vs. Mon-Dak Conference contender, Dawson Community College, with a sweep of the Buccaneers Monday, Jan. 31, in Glendive, Montana. The Lady Wildcats staved off a late run to win 66-60. The Wildcat men did the same, watching a Dawson 3-pointer bounce off the rim at the buzzer in a 76-74 victory.
Women’s Game - NDSCS (No. 1 Mon-Dak) vs. Dawson (No. 4 Mon-Dak)
Dawson cut the NDSCS lead to 44-39 at the tail end of quarter three, but the Wildcats answered with a 10-0 run to secure a 15-point lead. Dawson made another charge in the fourth, pulling to within three points with 28 seconds left after NDSCS stepped over the line on a baseline inbound pass. Dawson capitalized with a deep three, before Ivane Tensaie sank two free throws to run the Wildcats’ record to 22-2 and 15-1 in the Mon-Dak Conference. Dawson dropped to 15-9 overall with a 9-7 conference mark.
Ambah Kowcun was the glue that held NDSCS together for stretches. The sophomore finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Tensaie navigated a 3-for-15 night from the floor to provide 17 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the foul line across 37 minutes at point guard. Arthel Massaquoi scored 12 points and the tandem of Laurie Cren and Maile Hunt combined for 13 rebounds.
Men’s Game - NDSCS (No. 1 Mon-Dak) vs. Dawson (No. 2 Mon-Dak)
After defeating Dawson by four points in both of their previous meetings, NDSCS entered a hostile environment in Glendive. The Wildcats responded by erasing an eight-point deficit and surviving an 8-2 run in the game’s final minute. NDSCS improved its record to a sparkling 24-1 and 15-1 in the conference. Dawson fell to 20-5 with a 12-4 Mon-Dak mark that includes three scratches from the ‘Cats.
NDSCS seized the momentum with a Logan Jedwabny tear-drop floater at the halftime buzzer, cutting the Dawson lead to 38-36. Back-to-back Jedwabny threes coming out of the locker room gave the Wildcats a 44-40 lead three minutes into the second half. The sophomore shooting specialist scored 17 points, making five 3-pointers in the second half.
Parker Jones took a beautiful pass from Jaquan Sanders-Smith and dunked it on a defender's head for a 60-59 NDSCS lead. Sanders-Smith found Micah Swallow on the next possession with another dime to extend the lead. Sanders-Smith finished with 11 points and a team-high five assists.
With NDSCS leading by four, Khari Broadway took a big charge while retreating on a driving guard. The sophomore followed that with a strong finish on the other end to put the Wildcats up 69-63 with under five minutes remaining.
The Buccaneers cut the lead to a single basket with one minute left. A crucial loose ball ended up in the hands of Swallow, who was able to call a timeout from the floor with 27 seconds remaining, but NDSCS committed a foul shortly after and coughed up possession.
Dawson got a look at a game-winning three, but couldn’t connect as Jones made contact with the shooter on the closeout. The trail official was right on top of the play and signaled that the shooter kicked out with his legs, prompting a no call and sending NDSCS back to Wahpeton with a massive 76-74 victory over the defending Region XIII Champions.
