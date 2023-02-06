NDSCS sweeps Miles, Wildcat men and women move to 42-6 combined

Agwa Nywesh (10) and Noah Christensen (5) hope to see no teams above them in the Mon-Dak Conference standings, as North Dakota State College of Science prepares for the final five games of the 2022-23 NJCAA DI regular season.
Sunday, Feb. 5, was business as usual at Ed Werre Arena in Wahpeton, as the North Dakota State College of Science basketball teams swept Miles Community College, running their respective records to 21-3 overall.
The Lady Wildcats started the action at 5:30 p.m., holding off a fiesty Miles team in a 74-62 win. Grace Massaquoi recorded her third straight double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds. The freshman was joined in double figures by Ivy Fox (11 points, five rebounds, three steals), Charita “Tiny” Lewis (11 points, two assists, two steals) and Arianna Berryhill (14 points, five rebounds, two assists). Berryhill shot 3-for-3 from long range and 5-for-6 at the free-throw line.
Miles wouldn’t go away, riding a strong game from Jessica Tomkins. The 6-foot-2 forward from Melbourne, Australia, made 70% of her shots, finishing with 15 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks.
The Wildcat men started slow in the nightcap, missing all 13 three-point attempts in the opening half, as Miles grabbed a 31-27 lead. NDSCS came out in a suffocating full-court press to begin the second half, using steals in the backcourt to regain the lead at 42-39 after a wild sequence of events.
Kaleb Larson (14 points) got the crowd on its feet with a three from 30 feet. Moments later, Peyton Newbern (10 points) stole the basketball at the top of the key and took two steps to the rim for a big dunk. NDSCS stole the ball again on the ensuing possession, finding Larson in the corner for another triple that extended the home lead to 10 points.
The Wildcats used a 22-9 run to to put the game away, as Micah Swallow (nine points) stepped into a pair of long balls. Swallow tied teammate Agwa Nywesh with a game-high four steals.
Nywesh was brilliant running the point in this one, closing with 17 points and seven assists. The sophomore transfer from Western Nebraska College needed only nine shots to lead all scorers.
Noah Christensen pushed the Pioneers under the hoop, compiling 12 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals. He went toe-to-toe with Blessing Adesipe, who registered 15 points and 15 rebounds. Adesipe struggled to score over the 6-foot-10 Christensen, shooting 4-for-16 overall.
