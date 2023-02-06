Sunday, Feb. 5, was business as usual at Ed Werre Arena in Wahpeton, as the North Dakota State College of Science basketball teams swept Miles Community College, running their respective records to 21-3 overall.

The Lady Wildcats started the action at 5:30 p.m., holding off a fiesty Miles team in a 74-62 win. Grace Massaquoi recorded her third straight double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds. The freshman was joined in double figures by Ivy Fox (11 points, five rebounds, three steals), Charita “Tiny” Lewis (11 points, two assists, two steals) and Arianna Berryhill (14 points, five rebounds, two assists). Berryhill shot 3-for-3 from long range and 5-for-6 at the free-throw line.

NDSCS sweeps Miles, Wildcat men and women move to 42-6 combined
Tiny Lewis (21) and Grace Massaquoi (1) form a phenomenal one-two punch for the NDSCS Lady Wildcats.
Agwa Nywesh (10) and Noah Christensen (5) hope to see no teams above them in the Mon-Dak Conference standings, as North Dakota State College of Science prepares for the final five games of the 2022-23 NJCAA DI regular season.


