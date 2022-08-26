NDSCS sweeps season opener, Kaehler makes debut

North Dakota State College of Science outside hitter Camryn Kaehler spends some time with young Breckenridge student athlete Makenna Bogenreif during Wildcat Camp in early August. Kaehler, a 2022 Breckenridge graduate, is expected to take on a sizable role as a freshman.

 Courtesy Brittany Bogenreif

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — NJCAA volleyball is back at North Dakota State College of Science. The Wildcats swept Ellsworth Community College and Dakota County Technical on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to begin the season. NDSCS rolled out a mix of sophomore stars and promising freshmen, including Breckenridge, Minnesota, graduate Camryn Kaehler, a 2021-22 all-state selection at the high school level. 

Kaehler was efficient in her debut, scoring kills on four of her nine attacks. She added one service ace to go along with 14 digs. Fellow freshman Riane Mohagen had 18 digs to lead the ‘Cats defensively. 



