NDSCS sweeps season opener, Kaehler makes debut

North Dakota State College of Science outside hitter Camryn Kaehler spends some time with young Breckenridge student athlete Makenna Bogenreif during Wildcat Camp in early August. Kaehler, a 2022 Breckenridge graduate, is expected to take on a sizable role as a freshman.
ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — NJCAA volleyball is back at North Dakota State College of Science. The Wildcats swept Ellsworth Community College and Dakota County Technical on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to begin the season. NDSCS rolled out a mix of sophomore stars and promising freshmen, including Breckenridge, Minnesota, graduate Camryn Kaehler, a 2021-22 all-state selection at the high school level.
Kaehler was efficient in her debut, scoring kills on four of her nine attacks. She added one service ace to go along with 14 digs. Fellow freshman Riane Mohagen had 18 digs to lead the ‘Cats defensively.
“Cam will play all the way around. She’s just a solid kid,” NDSCS Head Coach Jane Passa said. “She was all-state for a reason, but she still needs to learn to hit with authority, something she got away with in high school a little bit. She learned the other day that they will dig those balls. She will get in her groove and we will go back and forth with who gets the kills this year.”
Katie Gostovich, Bailee Brommenschenkel and Maddie McKinnon recorded eight kills each vs. Ellsworth. The match was hotly contested, with NDSCS winning by scores of 25-22, 25-23 and 25-23. Stella Raser and Riley Hauff combined for 10 kills in the contest.
“My two freshmen on the outside, Camryn and Katie, did a really nice job. When you can put a ball away on the outside, it really opens up your inside. People are going to key on our three sophomores, but we have a little more depth this year at the outside position,” Passa said. “Bailee is a super sophomore in the middle, she’s worked really hard and I’m super proud of her. Stella is also going to crush it on the right side this year.”
NDSCS begins the season with a slate of fairly soft opponents, giving them ample opportunity to build momentum. The Mon-Dak Conference figures to be a murderer’s row when the schedule takes hold. Notably, the Bismarck Mystics profile as a strong contender, similar to last year.
“I would say we struggled in the first match, because it was the first game of the year. There were lots of super nervous kids and that’s to be expected. We didn’t pass great, and when you can’t pass you can’t run your offense,” Passa said.
Morgan Vosberg returned for her second season at the setter position with 25 assists vs. Ellsworth. Rose Wendel made a good freshman impression with nine assists of her own.
NDSCS was unbothered by a quick turnaround, making easy work of Dakota County Technical by scores of 25-15, 25-8 and 25-22. The attack was similar to game one, with Gostovich, Raser and Brommenschenkel tallying 27 of the Wildcats’ 37 kills. Gostovich was extra impressive in this one, adding four aces to her ledger.
Mohagen grinded her way to 12 digs, followed by seven each for Kaehler and sophomore McKenna Rolland. Vosberg handed out 33 assists and even scored an ace in a workmanlike effort to help NDSCS sweep the two-game series.
“Last season, Morgan wasn’t as good a setter as she is now. When in doubt, she just tossed it outside to the pins. Now, she’s more confident setting it to the middle. It’s amazing what 500 sets a day will do for you,” Passa said.
NDSCS features a powerful returning core in Raser (280 kills), McKinnon (254 kills) and Brommenschenkel (211 kills). They are sorely needed, as multiple injuries to the roster leaves 13 active players to begin the campaign.
“That number is really low for me. I have my assistant (Kasi Eisenzimmer) playing in every practice. She’s gonna be the best player in old lady league,” Passa laughed.
The Wildcats embark on a road trip to Montana for a two-game set vs. Miles Community College and Dawson Community College on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 30-31. NDSCS will make its home debut Friday, Sept. 2 vs. M-State Fergus Falls.
