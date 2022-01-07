NDSCS sweeps Tribes ahead of Sunday showdown vs. Dawson

United Tribes Technical College made the wintery trip to Ed Werre Arena Thursday, Jan. 6, hoping to defeat the North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats men’s basketball team for a second time this season. As it turns out, Tribes (10-4) is not the Cats’ kryptonite, as NDSCS (16-1) defended its homecourt in a resounding 101-65 win.
UTTC entered the contest averaging north of 99 points per game, making the blowout result a bit surprising in the Mon-Dak Conference rematch. NDSCS flew to the glass to out rebound the Thunderbirds 28-10 at the half. Connor Hollenbeck (8 ), Micah Swallow (6) and Noah Christensen (5) led the rebounding effort to put the Wildcats up 54-27 at halftime.
Tribes actually cut the Cats’ lead to eight midway through the first half, but JaQuan Sanders-Smith, Swallow, Hollenbeck, Anthony Ignowski and Logan Jedwabny each answered with a three. In fact, Jedwabny popped off for eight points in the final two minutes to quiet the Thunderbirds.
NDSCS Head Coach Stu Engen wasn’t overly impressed with his team’s triple-digit performance, with Dawson Community College (14-2) coming to town at 4 p.m. Sunday.
“Those guys stroke the ball, they share the ball — that’s a good basketball team,” Engen said. “That’s the best Tribes team I’ve seen in a long time. They made some little runs on us, then we’d make a big run and open it up. It didn’t seem like our overall play was really clicking tonight, but I’ll take the results. We’re going to have to play a heck of a lot better than that to beat Dawson, they are a very good team.”
When Tribes got physical with NDSCS point guard Khari Broadway to begin the contest, Sanders-Smith subbed in and shot the lights out with 13 points off the jumper in the first half and 18 total in the contest. Broadway battled back for 17 points, at one point running over a Thunderbird defender for a transition layup that pushed the home lead to 30-18. Adding insult to injury, the defender was whistled for a flop warning despite taking the full force of Broadway to the chest.
“They have some guys who really brought some physicality to Broadway and frustrated him,” Engen said. “He found an opponent who could give him physicality back and did a nice job on him. I told him he’s gotta try to find his offense in some different ways. We moved him off to the wing a little bit and that worked out OK.”
Science was scolding hot from the floor, shooting 52.7 percent overall and 12 of 23 from downtown. The hosts out rebounded Tribes 50–25 and ultimately sealed the deal with a 22-2 scoring run. Scoring leaders for NDSCS were Swallow (20 pts.), Jedwabny (18 pts.), Sanders-Smith (18 pts.) and Broadway (17 pts.). Hollenbeck had a monster night on the glass, corralling 14 rebounds. Christensen joined him in the paint with seven points and nine rebounds.
Famous Lefthand led Tribes with 17 points on eight-of-14 shooting. He was the only thunderbird in double figures on a night where they shot 27.3 percent from deep collectively.
The Wildcat women (15-1) also defeated Tribes (6-8) in blowout fashion, 84-47. NDSCS was led by five players in double figures — Laurie Cren (15 pts.), Ivane Tensaie (13 pts.), Arthel Massaquoi (13 pts.), Ambah Kowcun (12 pts.) and Lynnsey Hady (10 pts.). Brooke Peters and Hady connected on four threes in the first quarter, while Massaquoi scored six consecutive points to end the period and the Wildcats never looked back.
Cren stood out with eight rebounds and two steals, making seven of nine shots down low. Maile Hunt was also dominant at the block, scoring six points and grabbing 10 boards.
The Thunderbird women made only 17 of 64 shot attempts and lost the battle of the boards 46-26.
The Lady ‘Cats host Dawson at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9 prior to the men’s contest.
