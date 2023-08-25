NDSCS tops Mayville JV to open home slate

Following an 0-4 opening weekend in Illinois against three of the nation’s top NJCAA volleyball teams, North Dakota State College of Science returned to the Claire T. Blikre Activities Center for its home opener Wednesday, Aug. 23. The Wildcats battled past Mayville State University JV in five sets — 21-25, 25-10, 19-25, 25-9, 16-14.
NDSCS head coach Jane Passa was pleased with her team’s performance in Illinois, describing the losses against elite opponents as even better than Wednesday’s win over Mayville.
“I’ve never gone 0-4 to start the year and felt so good about it. We knew going into it that the competition would be really difficult,” Passa said. “It was great to see how we came out against Parkland, who’s won multiple national championships in the last five years. We took the first set from them, and it wasn’t a set where they were snoozing.”
“It was great to see Katie Gostovich compete against the defending national champs Johnson County. I mean, she competed with them — she could’ve started for them,” Passa said. “These kids had a great opening tournament. Now that the first game jitters are out of the way, they’re trying to become steady players.”
Passa cited a number of reasons for the up-and-down performance in Wednesday’s home opener, which was played in front of a packed crowd inside Ed Werre Arena.
“To see us not perform as well at home was a little dumbfounding to all of us. I think it had to do with the heat, the panic of being at home for the first game — those things combined. The heat didn’t help, I mean they looked like they were dead … there was like no color in their faces,” Passa said. “I also thought Mayville played pretty good for their JV.”
Overall, Passa was happy her team found a way to hang on for the win.
“I’m very proud of our team so far. We’re very good,” Passa said. “We just didn’t play that great, so I’m grateful to come out of it with a win.”
Despite moisture affecting the playing surface and industrial shop fans running full-bore courtside to keep players cool, NDSCS fought off the fatigue as Mayville faded in the final two sets.
The sophomore tandem of Gostovich and Riley Hauff was joined by freshman Samantha Kohl in leading the attack. The Wildcats showed massive upside when things were in sync Wednesday, holding Mayville to nine points in the fourth set.
“Sam Kohl from Wisconsin is really good, she’s legit. Katie Gostovich can be really good and I think Riley Hauff does a nice job. We have potential, for sure. It’s going to be good at the end of the year,” Passa said.
Passa sees more balance in this year’s Mon-Dak Conference field than last season, providing better competition on a nightly basis.
“I just saw Bismarck State go five sets with Williston. I don’t know what that says, but I think there’s gonna be a lot more parity,” Passa said. “I think Lake Region will be pretty good, too. I saw them play in the Valley City Tournament. Dawson will be good, and DCTC, who comes into our region (tournament) should be good.”
Passa was coaching against her daughter Elora on Wednesday, a graduate assistant, and her former NDSCS player Kortney Carney, who serves as assistant coach on the Mayville varsity team.
“I was pretty intense. I really wanted to win,” Passa said. “I knew how good we could play, and when we didn’t play that great everybody felt a lot of pressure. We came out on top even though there was a lot of pressure.”
NDSCS remains home at the Blikre for matches against Miles City Community College and Dawson Community College on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 29-30. Both contests are scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.
“It will be good to see if we can recover. We have good kids and they’re talented,” Passa said.
NDSCS switched to a new platform for logging statistics this season. They were unavailable prior to press time.