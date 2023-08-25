NDSCS tops Mayville JV to open home slate

Following an 0-4 opening weekend in Illinois against three of the nation’s top NJCAA volleyball teams, North Dakota State College of Science returned to the Claire T. Blikre Activities Center for its home opener Wednesday, Aug. 23. The Wildcats battled past Mayville State University JV in five sets — 21-25, 25-10, 19-25, 25-9, 16-14.

NDSCS head coach Jane Passa was pleased with her team’s performance in Illinois, describing the losses against elite opponents as even better than Wednesday’s win over Mayville.

Katie Gostovich (10) tips the volleyball over the outstretched arms of two Mayville State University blockers Wednesday, Aug. 23.
NDSCS head coach Jane Passa shares her insight with freshman Samantha Kohl, a key attacker hoping to fill the void left by 2023 graduates Maddie McKinnon, Stella Raser and Bailee Brommenschenkel.
Riley Hauff (14) powered through the humid conditions Wednesday to put up a solid offensive performance for NDSCS.


