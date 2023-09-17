NDSCS tops No. 14 Northeast in home tourney
From left: Abby Johnson, Addie Twidwell and Katie Gostovich had plenty to celebrate during a 3-1 weekend for the NDSCS Wildcats volleyball team.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

North Dakota State College of Science enjoyed a successful weekend Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15-16, hosting its inaugural Bell Bank tournament at the Claire T. Blikre Activities Center. NDSCS went 3-1 with a trio of sweeps, including an impressive victory over No. 14-ranked Northeast Community College. The Wildcats’ lone loss came in a five-set match vs. No. 10 Iowa Central, when the Tritons claimed a 15-11 advantage in the deciding set.

NDSCS (3) vs. Des Moines Area (0)

Katie Gostovich powers a kill past two Northeast blockers.
Lily Mathern (11) played meaningful minutes in a reserve role.
Kaylee Stegora scores against Des Moines Area Community College.
Payton Foster sets up a scoring opportunity for Riley Hauff.
Katelyn Stalboerger had a breakthrough performance vs. Northeast.
Samantha Kohl rises up for a block attempt. Kohl is becoming a superstar for the NDSCS Wildcats.


