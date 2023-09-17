NDSCS tops No. 14 Northeast in home tourney

North Dakota State College of Science enjoyed a successful weekend Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15-16, hosting its inaugural Bell Bank tournament at the Claire T. Blikre Activities Center. NDSCS went 3-1 with a trio of sweeps, including an impressive victory over No. 14-ranked Northeast Community College. The Wildcats’ lone loss came in a five-set match vs. No. 10 Iowa Central, when the Tritons claimed a 15-11 advantage in the deciding set.
NDSCS (3) vs. Des Moines Area (0)
25-18, 25-22, 25-19
The opening set vs. Des Moines Area could accurately be called the “Gosto Show,” as NDSCS sophomore Katie Gostovich had the offense rolling with 11 kills. Gostovich led the Wildcats with 24 attacks during a high-flying performance. Samantha Kohl posted 10 kills and led the defense with 10 digs in a match that saw nine different Wildcats record a dig.
With one of its key reserves, Abby Johnson, injured coming into the match, NDSCS called upon Lily Mathern to step in and play the back row. The freshman finished with 7 digs and just one serve receive error.
“We played really good defense,” NDSCS head coach Jane Passa said. “We had Lily step in and she did a great job of coming in and playing. I was proud of her.”
Kaylee Stegora had 5 kills and 4 block assists. Riley Hauff supplied a dozen kills and digs combined.
“I thought Kaylee struggled a little bit in the middle for a while. She finally lit it up today, so that was nice to see because that opens things up for us,” Passa said. “I thought everybody played really well. That’s a good team that we beat in three — they only have two losses playing in the Iowa Conference.”
After a tightly-contested second set, NDSCS forced a Des Moines Area timeout by taking a 12-10 lead in the third. Gostovich folded a defender in half with an attack to the back line. Moments later, Kohl ricocheted a kill off the court and into the libero’s chest for another no-doubter.
The sure-fire swings were set up by the passing of Payton Foster, who had 25 of 31 NDSCS assists. The freshman from Bismarck, North Dakota, was also surprisingly active at the net, getting a handful of touches as a blocker.
“I think she’s doing great. Both her and Rose (Wendel) are sharing time a little bit, that gives me an opportunity to play everybody so that if something happens nobody’s panicked,” Passa said. “Whatever role I give Payton she accepts it and excels. She actually put up a big block and that’s good because she’s a peanut.”
Des Moines Area never recovered, falling behind 19-13 after a litany of unforced errors. NDSCS worked in some of its bench players, a luxury of pulling ahead early in the tournament. Marley Wheeler subbed in and immediately went crashing through the plastic fencing outside the court on a great hustle play. NDSCS professor Jeffrey Hart received a nice applause from the crowd after putting the barrier back together.
NDSCS (3) vs. Iowa Lakes (0)
25-12, 25-7, 25-13
Iowa Lakes entered the weekend with only two wins. NDSCS cruised in this one, avoiding any hiccups and holding the Lakers to single digits in the second set. Mya Boomsma came up big with 8 kills while Gostovich matched that number. Sophomore libero Riane Mohagen contributed a team-high 9 digs and 3 service aces, while freshman Aspyn Peterson supplied 8 digs and 4 service aces. The Wildcats scored 13 service aces altogether.
NDSCS (3) vs. No. 14 Northeast (0)
26-24, 25-18, 25-21
“That’s huge to beat the No. 14 team in the nation, baby,” an ecstatic Passa said after the match. “We’ve played three good games in a row. I’m shocked and I’m proud of ‘em. This is usually a turning point in the season and maybe this was it.”
Northeast looked ready to back its No. 14 national ranking, but NDSCS came from behind to claim a 26-24 win in the opening set. The Wildcats feasted on that momentum in set two, led by 3 block assists from Katelyn Stalboerger in a solid defensive effort.
“She’s maybe starting to get it,” Passa said of Stalboerger. “Her and our middles are super important to us, otherwise teams just sit on our right sides and our outsides.”
Breckenridge High School alumni Abby Johnson returned to the court after missing Friday’s slate with an injury. Johnson played a solid back row, hitting the deck to keep volleys alive.
“I didn’t want her to play yesterday because today was a big day,” Passa said. “It helps with the crowd, too, when she plays. It gets people to come watch who’ve never been here before.”
Breckenridge graduate and fellow freshman Addie Twidwell played three sets in the tournament, coming up with one dig and a solo block. Twidwell and Johnson bring plenty of energy to the team, whether on the court or on the bench cheering for the team.
“They’re good on the sidelines, they’re nice teammates and they’re fun,” Passa said. “They really like each other. That’s the first thing I asked them when I recruited them, because sometimes it’s not that way. The (Breckenridge) Cowgirls are bringing the heat, man, that’s good and I’m happy for them.”
No. 10 Iowa Central (3) vs. NDSCS (2)
25-17, 20-25, 26 -24, 17-25, 15-11
NDSCS went back and forth vs. Iowa Central, giving the Tritons all they could handle. The Tritons were led by 19 kills from Noemia Chiacchio and 11 by Araya Garrison. The Wildcats were led by 17 kills from Kohl and 13 by Gostovich. The duo unleashed 80 combined attacks. Hauff remained heavily involved in the offense with 9 kills.
Foster had another huge game with 41 set assists. Iowa Lakes’ Mercedes Madlock put up 45 assists of her own. The NDSCS defense was very balanced. Kohl led the team with 19 digs, followed by 11 for Johnson and 10 each for Mohagen and Foster. Stalboerger had 5 block assists, followed by 4 apiece from Stegora and Gostovich.