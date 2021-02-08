NDSCS upsets No. 6 Bismarck State College

The North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) volleyball team pulled off their biggest win of the early season thus far. They upset No. 6 nationally ranked Bismarck State College 3-0 (28-26, 27-25, 25-22) Saturday, Feb. 6.
The Wildcats had their strongest performance of the season. It was led by Kortney Carney who totaled 15 digs and 39 assists.
"Kortney is such a great leader motivator; they trust and respect her," said Head Coach Jane Passa. "I'm so happy for her to have an opportunity to be back on the court. She makes things look easy and makes all of us better."
The defense all around was one of the most impressive that it's been this season, as Jalen Ennen led the team with 22 digs. Mia Gessell also totaled 16 digs and had deven total kills on the game. The Wildcats had at least seven different players totaled six kills or more.
Kaitlyn Emmil led the attack for the Wildcats with 13 kills. Passa loved the way she led the offense throughout the game.
"She was amazing," Passa said. "She played fearlessly and flawlessly with only one hitting error. I'm extremely proud of her as she knew what this meant."
Emmil is a Bismarck, North Dakota native, and Passa loved the way she came out against the team from her hometown.
"I'm proud of Kaitlyn (Emmil) as she had the game of her life vs, her hometown, she knew what this game meant," Passa said.
This was one of the biggest regular season matches in program history, as this was a collective team effort for the Wildcats to pull off this upset.
"We also had a complete team effort with some huge plays by so many players. We came into the match focused and prepared and the end result was in our favor," Passa said.
NDSCS will play a home-and-home, starting Tuesday, Feb. 9 when the Wildcats face Lake Region State College on the road, followed by the same matchup Wednesday, Feb. 10, this time at Ed Werre Arena. The Wildcats are currently 3-0 on the season.
