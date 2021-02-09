NDSCS volleyball postpones series vs. Lake Region

North Dakota State College of Science announced Tuesday, Feb. 9 that it has postponed matches with Lake Region State College scheduled for Feb. 9-10 due to COVID-19 precautions.
The Wildcats are rescheduled to play at Lake Region Wednesday, Feb. 24, while their matchup on Tuesday, March 23 is moved from Devils Lake to Wahpeton and will become a Wildcats' home game. The third matchup has yet to be determined, but will be played at a later date.
The Wildcats will still play Wednesday, Feb. 10, this time in a scrimmage on the road with NCAA Division II foe Mayville State University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.