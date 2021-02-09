NDSCS volleyball postpones series vs. Lake Region
North Dakota State College of Science announced Tuesday, Feb. 9 that it has postponed matches with Lake Region State College scheduled for Feb. 9-10 due to COVID-19 precautions. 

The Wildcats are rescheduled to play at Lake Region Wednesday, Feb. 24, while their matchup on Tuesday, March 23 is moved from Devils Lake to Wahpeton and will become a Wildcats' home game. The third matchup has yet to be determined, but will be played at a later date.

The Wildcats will still play Wednesday, Feb. 10, this time in a scrimmage on the road with NCAA Division II foe Mayville State University. 

