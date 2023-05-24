NDSCS wins first two games at NJCAA DIII World Series

DEWITT, N.Y. — North Dakota State College of Science is off to a 2-0 start at the NJCAA DIII Softball World Series at Carrier Park, running its season record to 33-13 and clinching a spot in the semifinals.
The No. 1 seed Wildcats came from behind to beat No. 8 Itasca, 5-3, scoring two runs in the sixth inning to avoid an early upset Wednesday afternoon, May 24. The game experienced a lengthy weather delay after both pitching staffs struggled to grip the softball under heavy rains during the first two innings.
With the game knotted up at 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth, Karissa Comer walked and Takiah Landes reached via infield single. Riley Tappy delivered an infield single of her own to score Lily Reed, who pinch ran for Comer, then Landes stole third and came around to score on misplayed throw to give NDSCS a 5-3 lead.
Tappy was electric in the opening game, tying the score at 3-3 with an inside-the-park home run in the fifth. Shai Pachel doubled, while Amanda Hiner and Avery Martin both singled in the victory.
Ashley Bisping had a solid start on the mound, completing four innings and letting up three runs (one earned). The sophomore allowed five hits and two walks while striking out four Vikings. Katelyn Strauss earned the victory in relief, holding Itasca hitless across three innings, walking one and striking out four.
NDSCS looked much more comfortable in the quarterfinal round vs. No. 5 seed Herkimer on Wednesday night under the lights. The Wildcats relied on 127 pitches from Strauss (23-5) to secure an 8-4 win. The sophomore pitched all seven innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on three walks, six hits and five strikeouts.
The Wildcats held a 2-1 lead heading into the fifth, before extending the margin to six runs. Pachel's power swing played a big role, as the sophomore catcher went 3-for-4 with a pair of triples. Hiner batted 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Martin also had a pair of hits and RBIs, while Brianna Switzler, Lara Dolezal and Comer each drove in a run. Grace Foster did a nice job of turning the order around in the No. 9 spot, batting 2-for-3.
Herkimer loaded the bases and scored two runs on a walk and a bloop single to make it an 8-4 game in the final inning. Strauss was able to start a 1-2-3 double play by inducing a weak comebacker to end the game.
The Wildcats will face the winner of No. 2 Corning and No. 6 Joliet on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.