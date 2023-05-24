DEWITT, N.Y. — North Dakota State College of Science is off to a 2-0 start at the NJCAA DIII Softball World Series at Carrier Park, running its season record to 33-13 and clinching a spot in the semifinals.

The No. 1 seed Wildcats came from behind to beat No. 8 Itasca, 5-3, scoring two runs in the sixth inning to avoid an early upset Wednesday afternoon, May 24. The game experienced a lengthy weather delay after both pitching staffs struggled to grip the softball under heavy rains during the first two innings.

NDSCS wins first two games at NJCAA DIII World Series

Back from left: Grace Foster, Ashley Bisping, Lara Dolezal, Manny Diarra, Lily Reed, Karissa Comer and Katelyn Strauss. Front from left: Brianna Switzler, Riley Tappy, Amanda Hiner, Takiah Landes, Shai Pachel, Avery Martin and Tarin Thomas.


