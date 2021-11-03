The NDSCS Wildcats basketball team went wire-to-wire with Iowa Lakes Community College Monday, Nov. 1 at the Claire T. Blikre Activity Center in Wahpeton. In a game with 13 lead changes, the ‘Cats prevailed, 81-80, after a foul with 13.8 seconds left sent Dion Ford to the free throw line resulting in a pair of game-winning charity shots.
Connor Hollenbeck, a sophomore from Rapid City, South Dakota, led the Wildcats with 18 points and 10 rebounds, nailing all nine of his free-throw attempts. He converted a critical and-one with 2:30 remaining and NDSCS trailing by three points. Hollenbeck also added a block and was a clear vocal leader alongside fellow sophomore Khari Broadway.
“Connor did a great job crashing the boards, just doing the little things and it showed up in the box score. He helped us get the dub,” NDSCS forward Noah Christensen said.
When Iowa Lakes jumped out to an early 20-13 lead, Broadway connected on a pull-up jumper from the baseline, swiped a steal, and hustled to keep possession of a basketball that was bouncing out of bounds. He was a calming presence that set the tone for NDSCS.
“Everytime we get into situations like that, I try to be that guy,” Broadway said. “Just to help everybody calm down and get what we want. Let’s not settle for what they give us. I try to get our guys to stay focused on the next play.”
Broadway, the 2021 Mon-Dak Conference Player of the Year, played just under 30 minutes, putting up a well-rounded stat line of 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Monday’s crowd at the BAC was noticeably bigger than years past, with large cheering sections in attendance to watch 2021 North Dakota Mr. Basketball winner Jesse White, and Breckenridge’s native son Christensen each make their college debuts.
White contributed 12 points and a pair of triples, while showing his ability to drive and dish to outside shooters. Christensen played a key role during crunch time, coming up with two blocks in the final five minutes, including a swat at the 60-second mark with NDSCS trailing 80-77.
Christensen logged 20 minutes, scoring one point and grabbing five rebounds. After three years off the court, an open battle with mental health, a knee injury and a concussion last week which threatened his availability — Christensen cherished the moment.
“I was just trying to do anything to help our team win, to be honest,” Christensen said. “I know I’m not going to score a lot right away, just doing whatever I can do to help us. I’m just happy about this win.”
Ryan Hall led the Lakers with 22 points and several silky jumpers. With 10 seconds remaining, Hall uncorked a three from the top of the key. The basketball bricked off the back-iron and traveled back in his direction. Christensen sprinted to the elbow in a crowd of players and tipped it away — off Iowa Lakes to end the game.
Despite shooting at a dismal 36.8 percent clip, NDSCS showed great poise in getting to the hoop as the game stretched on. They were able to get to the free-throw line often, where they shot 22-of-26. In comparison, the Lakers struggled, converting 13-of-22 free throws.
“It was really about us being patient, not taking too many early shots and stuff like that. Our guys really worked hard and moved the ball around to get the easy shots we wanted,” Broadway said.
NDSCS travels to New Town, North Dakota, this weekend for a three-day tournament. They open play at 8:45 p.m. Friday vs. Dakota College at Bottineau.
Wildcats Head Coach Stu Engen was not immediately available for comment following the game. Bonus photos from the victory can be viewed on NABUR.
