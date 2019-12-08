North Dakota State College of Science knew they were in for a battle when Bryant & Stratton came to town on Friday, Dec. 6. The Lady Wildcats took a two-point lead into halftime and edged the Bobcats for a 90-82 victory in the NDSCS Baymont Inn Classic.
Head Coach Tom Dryburgh had high praise for the talented Bryant & Stratford squad following the tight bout.
“It’s probably one of the best opponents we’ve played in our building in a long time,” Dryburgh said. “The quality that they were able to bring and the things they were able to do to us was very difficult.”
Science’s bench was once again a difference-maker in the win. Kate Carlson continued to be a double-double machine with 18 points and a dozen rebounds in her reserve role. She led the team in both categories along with steals (four).
“Kate’s really been giving us some great minutes right now. She’s playing at a real high level,” Dryburgh said. “It’s nice to have that change-of-pace big from what Nikki (Metcalfe) can provide to start the game. It’s nice to bring that many points off the bench.”
Carlson wasn’t the only player dominating off the bench. Monique Wooten also scored 18 points with her slashing abilities giving the Bobcats fits. It was a breakout game for the sophomore who was one of NDSCS’ best scorers a season ago.
“(Wooten’s) so offensively talented and we’ve just got to get her confidence up and get her playing the way we know she can play,” Dryburgh said. “It was nice to see her finish some of those buckets that she typically does.”
The Wildcats threw a plethora of defenses at their foes. Their 1-3-1 zone was the one that caused the most trouble down the stretch.
“We kind of frustrated them a little bit. It was able to get our confidence going and that was able to propel us toward the end,” Dryburgh said. “We weren’t playing with a ton of confidence early in that basketball game. For us to be able to get some stops on the defensive end really helped us out a lot.”
The low point of the night came at the end of the night when players started getting chippy in the final minutes. An assistant coach for Bryant & Stratton also snagged a technical foul in the emotional second half.
“It’s a competitive game. They had a great team, are well coached and they do a phenomenal job of putting us in difficult situations,” Dryburgh said. “Those are games that you enjoy at some point.”
The Wildcats move on to face University of Jamestown’s JV at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 in the second game of the tournament. Make sure to read Tuesday’s Daily News for full coverage of the weekend capper.
