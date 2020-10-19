NDSCS women's basketball hosts Jamestown for scrimmage

NDSCS women's basketball hosted their first scrimmage of the season Saturday, Oct. 17. Just like the men's team did, they played against Jamestown.
The women's team had a good outing despite only utilizing eight players throughout the scrimmage. They played four quarters, unlike the men's team who played five Saturday, Oct. 10.
"The first half was a little rough for us. We were a little scared and a little intimidated by our own fans being here and we haven't been able to play with that environment quite yet," Assistant Coach Megan Dailey said. "I think we adjusted really well coming out of halftime, and even some of the ones that are injured kinda told him that 'Hey, we need to slow down and go at our own pace,' and I thought we did a lot better then the first half."
The team was missing Head Coach Adam Jacobson, but the team stepped up as they dressed eight of the 11 players rostered. Some of those players who stood out for the Wildcats are new players like freshman Kayla Bentley and Australian-born Ambah Kowcun. Swedish-born Hanna Applegren will be big for the Wildcats this upcoming season as the 6'2" forward has a big presence in the paint for this team.
The team was short handed but they definitely stepped up and gave Jamestown a good run after halftime. Daily was surprised by the fact that the team came together so easily.
"In the beginning, everyone was kind of getting mad at each other because everyone was a little confused because we didn't exactly know what plays to run," she said. "We got that figured out and told them 'Hey, we are in this together, win or lose, we might as well start playing as a team' and I think that's what helped them a little bit."
The team will play their next scrimmage at Valley City State Friday, Oct. 30 as this team looked to gain more momentum in the fall before they start their regular season in January 2021.
