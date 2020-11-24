NDSU basketball begins season at Golden Window Classic

The North Dakota State men’s basketball team is entertaining, even in a year like 2020 where traveling could be limited and there is potential for games to be moved around or canceled. Lives have drastically changed since the end of the last college basketball season, and it’s finally back.
The Bison get their first crack at a team sport in the 2020-21 school year as football and the rest of fall team sports were pushed back into the spring, besides the one showcase game that they played against Central Arkansas.
The basketball team has already had two games canceled this season because of COVID-19, and those games were against University of Milwaukee and Southern Mississippi. Now, the Bison are scheduled to play in the Golden Window Classic in Lincoln, Nebraska They tip-off on Wednesday, Nov. 25 against Nevada, which is the class of the Mountain West Conference. They follow up with a game at Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 28.
The Bison will follow that up with three non conference games at Minneapolis, Minnnesota they will play Loyola Marymount (CA) on Sunday, Nov. 29. They will be playing their third game in three days against Minnesota on Monday, Nov. 30.
They will end up playing No. 6 Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas for a big non conference showdown. They will also play in the CU Mortgage Direct Dakota Showcase against South Dakota State, South Dakota and North Dakota from Dec. 10-12 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota The farthest trip the Bison will have will be their last non conference game at TCU in Fort Worth, Texas before starting Summit League play.
The Bison have a lot at stake here with playing a full road slate to start the season. They will not play a home game until Jan. 8, 2021 against University of Nebraska Omaha.
The Bison will lose their two leading scorers from last season, but will bring back senior Rocky Kruser, who averaged 10 point and six rebounds last season. He will be the only returning face for the Bison that averaged double digit points last season, which means the Bison will be filling holes all over the floor with Dezmond Mckinney. He could be that player who can give the team opportunities this season. The 6’0 freshman guard will be a big piece if he can facilitate the ball extremely well. Tyree Eady will be a big returning piece for the Bison this season. He will be looking to improve his numbers from last season as a junior.
This team will be looking to make a big splash in the Summit League as they are projected to finish third according to the coaches poll. This is a younger team, but they have the experience to make a run for the Summit League championship, both in the regular season and tournament. They will have great experience before their conference games. Playing power five teams in the country like Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska and TCU during a pandemic is a great thing for the Bison. If they do play all of their remaining scheduled games it will be a great season regardless of how the season finishes out.
