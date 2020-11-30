NDSU drops first three games of season

North Dakota State's men's basketball team dropped their first three games of the season this weekend in Nebraska. They began their season on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at the Golden Window Classic against Nevada and fell 62-48. They followed up and faced host team Nebraska and fell 77-59 on Saturday, Nov, 28. They finished the weekend off with No. 11 Creighton on Sunday, Nov. 29 and fell 69-58.
This is the first time the Bison have started a season 0-3 since the 2004-05 season. They have also never started off with a schedule like this to begin a season before. Facing a Mountain West powerhouse, a power five opponent and a top 11 team in the country is no easy task to open up a season. Usually, the Bison will open up with games at home to begin their season, due to the circumstances with COVID-19 around the country, they are scheduled to play all away and neutral site games until conference season starts.
In the Bison's first three games of the season, they are just shooting at 32.4 percent from the field while their opponents are shooting 42.6 percent. In three games, the Bison have 49 turnovers. To reference how much that is, their opponents have 24 in that same span. They will need to emphasize taking care of the basketball in their game coming up this weekend as they face Kansas on Saturday, Dec. 5. The Bison are getting tested early and often by some of these teams they are facing early in the season. This will only put themselves in a better position when they enter Summit League play.
