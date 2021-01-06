On Tuesday, Jan. 5, North Dakota State University Athletics announced their plan for attendance at Scheels Center this season in a press release.

There will 50 percent capacity allowed at basketball games and wrestling meets. This would mean that 2,800 fans at maximum capacity would be allowed at these sporting events. 

NDSU students will still be allowed in for free while general admission for these events will be $21. Fans are encourages to order online as tickets could be made unavailable on gameday due to the limited amount of tickets for these events. 

Tags

Load comments