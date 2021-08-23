Heavy rain and high winds beat down on the Bois De Sioux Golf Course in Wahpeton on Sunday, Aug. 22, as Ethan Neitzke and Thomas Nelson teed off for the 2021 Men’s League Club Championship.
Followed by a 30-cart crowd of spectators, the pair battled in a stylistic matchup of long game vs. short game. Neitzke’s putter proved to be the difference as he clinched the cup on hole No. 16 with a four-hole lead in match play.
“I rely on my putting when the pressure is on, if I’m nervous, just so it becomes muscle memory instead of trying to go out there and do it,” Neitzke said.
Nelson’s opening drive went deep right into the trees, but he was able to punch out and save for par. Nelson overshot the green on hole No. 4, a 183-yard par three, and recovered with a nice chip near the cart path.
Nelson pushed his putt right, however, and Neitzke capitalized by making par and taking the lead.
“It’s nice when you can recover from a poor shot,” Nelson said. “I chipped really well, but I just couldn’t get the putter going. He’s not going to make many bogeys, so you’re gonna have to make some birdies to beat him.”
Nelson consistently used his wedges to overcome mishits off the tee, but Neitzke made few mistakes, scoring just one bogey on the afternoon.
“I feel like every par he made was a 12-footer to save the hole,” Nelson said. “It’s fun to watch, but it’s tough when you’re playing him. He didn’t give me any wiggle room and he got it done.”
Neitzke made a statement when he bombed his drive on No. 6, nearly pulling even with the powerful Nelson. Neitzke played it safe, two-putting for par and taking a commanding three-hole lead.
“I tried to tee my ball up a little bit lower so it didn’t go as high in the air into the wind,” Neitzke said. “I just had to play tee shots lower and kind of get after it so I didn’t lazy it out there. I think Thomas was just hitting the ball so high that it dropped back to my distance. Usually he’s 50 yards ahead of me.”
Nelson didn’t fade away without a fight. When the match crossed over to the back nine, he missed a birdie chip by mere inches on No. 10, before winning the next hole with a 15-foot birdie putt that pulled him within two.
One hole later, Nelson smoked the green from 210 yards out on No. 12 and Neitzke followed with a wayward iron shot that rolled onto the gravel path. Just when it appeared Nelson would catch a break, Neitzke came through with a perfect chip that hit the fringe with enough backspin to offer an easy par look.
“I knew I had to get up and down (the green), because he was putting for birdie. I knew I had to get it close or he would beat me on the hole,” Neitzke said. “I gave it a couple quick, confident practice swings to get the jitters out and went for it without overthinking it.”
Nelson went mash mode on No. 14, crushing his drive over the tree grove and into the bushes. It was an unplayable spot, resulting in a stroke penalty that spelled the beginning of the end. Nelson had no apologies for his John Daly style of play, a power approach that’s earned him a 2021 stroke play championship and Sunday’s runner-up finish in match play.
“I kind of grip it and rip it, that’s my style,” Nelson said. “It was fun to play. I can’t dwell on it too much, I’ll be back next year for sure.”
Nelson played well in his semifinal victory over Mike Ferrell, hitting 11-of-14 greens Sunday morning.
“I hit the ball really well, I think I hit almost every green. My putting was a lot better, I wasn’t three-jacking very much,” Nelson said. “I kind of struggled off the tee in the afternoon, which is a big part of my game. It was really my short game that got me into trouble. I kind of gave up a lot of strokes, but Ethan played really well so hats off to him.”
Neitzke ultimately finished the round at even par. Despite sinking a single birdie on the day, his consistent putting was good enough for gold.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.