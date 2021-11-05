Never say die

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — The Breckenridge Cowgirls volleyball team (28-2) continued the best season in school history Thursday, Nov. 5 by defeating Henning (21-9), Minnesota, in five sets to claim the program’s first subsection championship since 1996.
No. 1 seed Breckenridge trailed 1-0 and 2-1, before flipping the switch and defeating the No. 2 seed Hornets for the second time this season. Set scores were 17-25, 34-32, 21-25, 25-18 and 15-5.
The match between two Section 6A goliaths drew a capacity crowd, with lines of fans stretching outside Fergus Falls High School. Breckenridge looked overwhelmed by the moment in a poorly played first set. The Cowgirls fell behind again in set two, but the comeback kids kept hitting the Hornets in a 34-32 victory that revitalized the top seed and their jam-packed student section.
“Holy crap, that was incredible. If we lose that set, we probably lose in three,” Breckenridge Head Coach Margaret Wilson said. “We didn’t give up, we really started to battle back at the end of that second set. How we finished with confidence and hustle is how we needed to start the third set.”
Breckenridge led 18-13 in set three, before falling apart and watching the Hornets take control of their own destiny. Trailing 2-1 and facing the prospect of elimination, Riley Finkral started set four by running up the stands to save the volleyball, kickstarting a 5-0 Breckenridge run and forcing Henning to burn a timeout.
“That was huge. Our timeout talk was about maintaining that energy. We can’t let up like we did in set three when we had a four-point lead,” Wilson said.
Finkral was on another planet in the back row, recording 43 digs in the match, covering some serious acreage with an effort for the ages that tied the match at 2-2.
“What an animal,” Wilson said of Finkral. “I feel like we just deserted her back there and said, ‘Go get it,’ and she did. She hustles so hard. As a senior libero, she is our leader. If she lets up, everybody lets up. If she doesn’t let up, nobody will. This is our 30th match and she has not let up all season.”
Breckenridge put the pedal down in the rubber-match set, leading 7-3 out of the gate. Victoria Undem was called for a net violation, but after officials convened, it was overturned — leading to an uproar from the Breckenridge crowd and a collective sigh from Henning. Undem was a beast in the final set, ultimately sealing the victory with a block.
Not known for its exceptional blocking, Breckenridge consistently deflected Henning at the net, led by Undem, Ana Erickson and Lauren Beyer.
“Holy cow, those girls got up!” Wilson said. “In that fifth set, Camryn Kaehler shut them down on the outside, Tori (Undem) had some great touches and Addie Twidwell slowed down the ball a lot for us. Ana and Lauren did an awesome job working side-to-side. Lauren did a really nice job picking up balls we hit into the block. She played a really good net game and she was ready to go get it.”
Carcie Materi and Sophie Larson formed a one-two punch in the assist column with 29 and 27, respectively. It was the tandem’s effort to protect the soft spots in the Breckenridge zone that made a big difference in the win, combining for 25 digs from the setter spot.
“I thought our setters set better and mixed it up a lot more going into the final three sets,” Wilson said. “They were camping on Abby (Johnson) and Camryn too much, so it became easier for them to block. We got our right sides involved a lot more and we were able to run our middles. Undem finally swung really strong and Twidwell got her kills like normal.”
The entire Breckenridge team adjusted well, hitting the floor often to dig out dumps and tipped kills that looked like sure-fire points.
“We read that pretty well. We knew their setter does that,” Wilson said. “After the first set, they tipped on us three or four times and scored … no more, we can see that and we can pick it up. It’s a matter of mindset, we can’t stop ourselves, we just have to get the ball. Abby did a really nice job of reading the hitters.”
Kaehler was downright violent in attacking the volleyball with 20 kills and 30 digs. Fellow outside hitter Abby Johnson paced the Cowgirls with 23 kills and tallied 19 digs.
Adding to the allure of Breckenridge’s section title hopes was the long list of contributors alongside Kaehler and Johnson. Breckenridge received 21 kills from Twidwell, Undem, Erickson, Beyer and Larson.
Breckenridge’s subsection title 25 years ago had seemingly washed away with the 1997 flood, as the program struggled to remain relevant during off-and-on seasons of success and failure. The Cowgirls went 24-5 that year, losing in the section championship. Like their 2021 counterparts, they featured eight seniors on an experienced and hungry roster.
One more opponent stands in the way of Breckenridge’s first section championship aspirations — Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Minnesota. BBE is the No. 1 seed from the Section 6A South bracket with a record of 23-7. The table is set for a matchup between two of the top-10 teams in Minnesota Class 1A volleyball.
First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Fergus Falls High School.
“Tonight was huge, but we have some work to do. We will prepare for BBE in one day and come back Saturday,” Wilson said.
