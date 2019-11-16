No. 2 Asia Smith, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota
“Asia has got a tremendous shot. She knocks down 3s, brings good energy on the defensive end and she’s very unassuming. She’s a little quiet, but fits what we’re looking for in a shooter who can spread the floor for us.”
No. 3 Zaraya March, St. Paul, Minnesota
“Zaraya’s a high-level guard. She can score it at all different levels, has great energy when she plays and really brings it on both ends of the court.”
No. 4 Olivia Williams, Minneapolis, Minnesota
“She’s a great addition because she brings the ability to play multiple spots for us. She’s a dynamic player, is left handed and uses her size well inside and outside. She has a great energy about her.”
No. 5 Anajiah Wallace, Beachwood, Ohio
“Jah’s kind of like Asia. She’s a high-level guard who’s going to run the show. She’s learning the college game a bit, but she’s a true point guard. She understands the game, understands the floor and just has to learn how to play it at the college level. It’s a little more in depth and really you’ve just got to continue to grow on the leadership side of things and keep getting better. She’s got potential to be a great player.”
No. 21 Emily-Kate Parker, Brisbane, Australia
“EK can really shoot it. She’s got great size, she’s got a good frame and a high basketball IQ. She kind of solidifies our ability to spread the floor and can find open shots with her size that maybe others can’t.”
No. 23 Isabel Thomas, Orem, Utah
“Iz is another really good shooter. She’s got great size and is a gym rat. She’s always in here working on her shot and trying to get better. She’s great in the classroom and is doing a really great job of buying into her role right now.”
No. 33 Kazz Devine, Dudley, England
“Kazz is a little bit of an undersized big for us, but she plays with a lot of energy. She gets things done and has been really good for us just to have a little bit of a different look compared to our other posts. She’s got a quick first step and once again, she’s learning how to play at the college level and you’ve got to keep growing.”
