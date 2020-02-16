North Dakota State College of Science is in the process of reloading for their 2020 season. They’ve already signed 20 members of their upcoming freshman class with the states of North Dakota and Minnesota making up 19 of the recruits.
“We’ve tried to make an emphasis with kids close to home. We dipped in a little bit to the Twin Cities and it’s just the beginning, really,” NDSCS coach Eric Issendorf said. “We really wanted to try to get kids in our region that wanted to play and have the talent and ability. I think that blue-collar work ethic and knowing and understanding the climate and culture helps.”
Issendorf spent multiple years as a coach in the Fargo-Moorhead area and knows how much talent comes out of the schools in the region. Three of the new Wildcats attend West Fargo Sheyenne, two are coming from West Fargo, one from Fargo South and a Moorhead, Minnesota, recruit was also signed.
“Coach (John) Freeman, our offensive coordinator, kind of took over North Dakota and Fargo. He did a really good job of following up with the kids at the schools and man, I think one day he came back with six or seven kids that committed all at the same time,” Issendorf said. “I think with what we’ve been able to produce is starting to get noticed by our local kids. The high school coaches in the area understand what we’re trying to do and are more willing to send some guys our way.”
Offensive linemen are usually the position group where Issendorf likes to hit the hardest during recruiting season. This first batch includes half a dozen already, but they’re only halfway to where they want to be. It hasn’t been difficult trying to land men up front after their All-American Nick Radunz’s success landed him a spot at North Dakota State.
“We’ve got a good start on it. We really wanted to try to get some regional kids and like I said blue-collar kids. The the guys are really excited about coming in to play,” Issendorf said. “Some of the guys are tech and trade guys, too. They just want to come in and play for a couple years and get a degree and play some football.”
Ethan Lyons from Lisbon, North Dakota, is one of the big boys in the trenches the coaching staff is excited about. His older sister, Elizabeth, was a standout volleyball player the past two seasons at NDSCS.
“Ethan Lyons is going to be a really good football player and I think one of his parents came here, too. They’ve kind of got a lineage with NDSCS so that was a great get,” Issendorf said. “He’s a big, strong kid who moves really well. He ended up going out for wrestling this year and is doing really well. He’s a competitor and a really tough kid.”
Along with hitting the surrounding area, the Wildcats brought in a hometown kid with their first group of recruits. Jaxon Wienbar was a go-to wide receiver for the Breckenridge Cowboys in his junior season, but due to having too many semesters from seventh grade through high school, he wasn’t eligible to play his senior year. He transferred to Wahpeton since North Dakota’s rule is only ninth grade and up where he continued to put his skills on display for the Huskies football team.
“Jaxon’s just a tremendous athlete. He’s a really good kid. I met his mom and she’s a really nice lady,” Issendorf said. “He’s an athlete and you saw that at Breckenridge. It never hurts to take a hometown kid. He’s a fun kid to be around and I think he’ll mature, grow and help us out.”
Hitting the Twin Cities area has proven fruitful for NDSCS in the past. Their record-setting running back, Desean Phillips, is moving on to play at Eastern Illinois next season. Issendorf continued to mine the area and got a trio of players out of Champlin Park, Minnesota, and two more from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
“(Champlin Park) were runner-up in (Class AAAAAA) last year so they know how to play good football and their coach runs a really nice, clean program. I think that’s what we’re trying to build on and do it the right way on and off the field,” Issendorf said.
The lone player to ink with the first 20 recruits outside the two-state area was Dontavious Cobbs from Florida. Issendorf hopes to land a few more players from that region.
“I recruited a kid down there last year and I hit up the coach and Dontavious hit us up and was really persistent with things,” Issendorf said. “I actually just talked to him yesterday and I think he’d come here tomorrow if he could. I told him he had to finish out high school first and get up here. He’s a really good kid who wants to get better and work hard.”
Science’s coaching staff will continue to beef up their upcoming class. Their target range is 70-80 players on the roster.
“Our emphasis was kind of regional, local kids to start and then we’ll start to branch out further and secure some out-of-region kids,” Issendorf said. “I think right now we’re at 32 or 35 with our guys on campus. We’ll kind of see how it goes through spring if anybody leaves or if we can keep the whole group. That’ll kind of situate us with our number.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.