Nielsen records six steals in win for VCSU

Former North Dakota College of Science guard Emma Nielsen was a key contributor for the Valley City State basketball team on Saturday, Dec. 12, in a 71-67 win over Dickinson State University.
Nielsen recorded 13 points and six steals, which is a career high for her to the start of her junior season. Nielsen is averaging 7.4 points per game and is shooting 36.4 percent from the field. She is also averaging 1.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists and two steals a game.
Nielsen has started three of the five games so far for the Vikings as they currently sit at 3-2 on the season. The 5'5" junior is from Barnesville, Minn. and is averaging 21.4 minutes per game. She is looking to continue becoming a force on the defensive end like she has been to start off the season.
