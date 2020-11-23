Breckenridge senior running back Chris Nieto suffered a season-ending lower body injury on Oct. 31 against Royalton that kept him out for the rest of the season. He opened up about his recovery and how he is doing since the injury.
"I'm getting better day-by-day and it's a real struggle to suffer an injury like this your senior year," Nieto said. "You just have to know how to fight through adversity and that's what I'm trying to do."
Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPAA), the actual injury may not be identified publically. Regardless of what the injury is, Nieto is just trying to stay positive throughout the whole process as his recovery can go on as long as six months. He's been icing his knee everyday, he's been bending it and straightening his leg so that he can see how his knee is acclimating to the pain.
Like the rest of the Cowboys, Nieto was ready to play this season regardless of the circumstances. Breckenridge got less then a month notice before they started playing games. The preparation time was not standard to a normal offseason, it seemed like he and the rest of the team were not fazed by the circumstances.
"We were always ready to play, Nieto said. "We were all excited, we were all just grateful to have a season."
This was Nieto's first broken bone and first serious injury that he has dealt with in his career. Nieto said that he felt a pop when he went down and felt scared afterwards that this injury could have been his last play in high school football. Outside of the training sessions, he has been trying to stay ready to play at the next level and is looking to get an opportunity in college, whether it is walking onto a team somewhere or trying to get an offer somewhere. Nieto says he is trying to stay positive throughout the whole process.
"I'm just trying to get my leg back to the way it use to be," Nieto said. "I'm just trying to stay in shape and stay ready." Nieto is looking to get back to his lifting routine and hoping he can stay in shape for the end of his recovery.
Nieto has gotten a ton of support since his injury and is looking to get back onto a football field sometime down the road. He is very hopeful that his football window has not closed and that he can play again.
