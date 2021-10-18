Nieto runs wild in lopsided loss

The Breckenridge Cowboys football team suffered a 48-20 home loss to the Hawley, Minnesota, Nuggets Friday, Oct. 15. Breckenridge fell to 4-3 with the loss, its second straight. Junior tailback Cameron Nieto was a big bright spot for the Cowboys, rushing 22 times for a career high 225 yards and two touchdowns.
Nieto opened the season as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback, before an ankle injury sidelined him for two weeks. His bruising style of running has been a focal point in the backfield since his return. His dinged up ankle looked just fine on a 77-yard touchdown scamper vs. Hawley.
James Mertes spelled Nieto effectively, carrying the ball seven times for 35 yards and reeling off a 12-yard first down. Bailey Evans took over quarterback duties, throwing an eight-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Pederson.
Pederson has four total touchdowns in the last four games, showing vast improvement in his route running and a great ability to bounce off tacklers in the secondary.
Derek Tibbetts dominated the Cowboy defense on 10 carries for 144 yards. Sam Burkel needed just eight carries to score four times for Hawley, grinding out 74 yards and six first downs. Johnny Vetter contributed 69 rushing yards and two touchdowns as the Nuggets amassed 418 rushing yards. They did not record a single pass attempt.
Breckenridge is back in action for its regular season finale Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Pelican Rapids, Minnesota. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.