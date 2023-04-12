No. 1 NDSCS finishes Mon-Dak road trip

North Dakota State College of Science played six games in a span of four days, wrapping up a 4-2 trip through Montana against Mon-Dak Conference opponents Dawson Community College, Bismarck State and Lake Region State. Despite dropping a doubleheader to Dawson in Glendive, NDSCS responded with four wins in Miles City to retain its No. 1 national ranking in the latest poll.
NDSCS vs. Dawson - Friday, April 7
The Wildcats handed Dawson a 9-0 loss Feb. 11 inside the Minot Dome. The Buccaneers have suffered just one setback since, running their record to 16-2 after sweeping NDSCS on their home diamond Friday by doubleheader scores of 7-5 and 8-5, respectively.
Dawson reeled off six runs in the final two innings to win the opener. The ‘Bucs were buoyed by Heather Berrett in the circle. Berrett went five-plus innings, allowing two hits, three walks and three earned runs while striking out 10.
NDSCS ace Katelyn Strauss missed plenty of bats with 11 strikeouts, but home runs by Payten Staley and Faith McDonald, combined with walks, saddled the sophomore with five earned runs. McDonald was designated to hit in place of the Buccaneers pitcher, and she was up to the task, driving in six runs from the No. 7 spot in the order.
Offensively for NDSCS, Amanda Hiner raked in the matinee game with a double and a triple. Karissa Comer and Shai Pachel also recorded extra-base hits.
Dawson carried an 8-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning of game two. NDSCS tacked on four runs, falling just short in the comeback bid. The two teams combined for 25 hits, as the Wildcats received multi-hit bids from Lara Dolezal, Avery Martin and Pachel. Overall, eight NDSCS batters tallied at least one hit.
Ashley Bisping drew the start and worked around eight hits to hold Dawson to a pair of earned runs in three innings. Four errors behind Bisping ended her afternoon early, as Tarin Thomas entered in relief to fire four scoreless innings, lowering her ERA to 1.70.
Breana Hiatt was the X factor who boosted Dawson in game two, slashing 3-for-4 with a homer. With the win, Dawson clinched the season series, 2-1.
NDSCS vs. Bismarck State - Saturday, April 8
The Wildcats bounced back by dominating a 3-14 Mystics team, outscoring Bismarck State 26-3 in a doubleheader sweep. A power surge at the plate included homers by Martin, Dolezal, Hiner, Thomas, Grace Foster and Karissa Comer.
It was Foster’s first home run in 133 career at bats. The speedy tablesetter, affectionately known as “Mighty Mouse,” left the park with a solo shot.
In the opener, Bisping tossed a five-inning complete game, surrendering one earned run and scattering six hits. The sophomore struck out seven and didn’t issue a walk in a 12-3 NDSCS victory. Strauss pitched a complete-game shutout in game two. The sophomore allowed three hits and three walks, baffling batters with 11 strikeouts.
Martin and Pachel led the Wildcats offense with three hits each, as NDSCS finished the twin bill by outhitting the Mystics 18-3. Hiner and Martin both swiped a base in the win. After slumping to begin the season, Hiner has lifted her batting average to .333, earning some at bats in the No. 2 hole.
NDSCS vs. Lake Region State - Monday, April 10
NDSCS faced the best version of Lake Region State. The 5-17 Royals hung around and made things interesting, eventually losing both games of the doubleheader by scores of 6-0 and 3-2, respectively.
Strauss turned in a gem to begin the day, delivering seven frames of one-hit softball and striking out 12 batters. She issued one walk, keeping traffic on the bases non-existent.
Takiah Landes bashed her fourth homer of the season, tying her for the team lead with Martin, who also went yard. Lily Reed joined the action with a stolen base and Briana Switzler played a key role with a 2-for-4 day at the dish.
Bisping started the second game and pitched well in three-plus innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs while fanning three batters. Strauss was tasked with closing out the game and stretched her scoreless streak to 10.1 innings to earn her team-leading eighth win of the season.
NDSCS (10-9) returns to Montana on Friday to play Miles City (17-2). Coverage will publish in Tuesday’s edition.
NJCAA DIII SOFTBALL RANKINGS 4/10
1. NDSCS (10-9)
2. BROOKDALE (11-3)
3. CALDWELL TECH (18-14),
4. CORNING (12-7)
5. SURRY (20-14)
6. RCSJ GLOUCESTER (16-8),
7. ST. CLOUD TECH (19-4)
8. PATRICK & HENRY (17-9),
9. ANOKA-RAMSEY (21-9)
10. DUPAGE (13-3)