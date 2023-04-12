No. 1 NDSCS finishes Mon-Dak road trip

The NDSCS Wildcats are currently third in the Mon-Dak Conference softball standings. Back from left: Shai Pachel, Lara Dolezal, Madi Fahy, Ashley Bisping, Manny Diarra, Grace Foster, Lily Reed, Karissa Comer and Brianna Switzler. Front from left: Avery Martin, Riley Tappy, Tarin Thomas, Amanda Hiner, Katelyn Strauss and Takiah Landes.

 Courtesy NDSCS Softball

North Dakota State College of Science played six games in a span of four days, wrapping up a 4-2 trip through Montana against Mon-Dak Conference opponents Dawson Community College, Bismarck State and Lake Region State. Despite dropping a doubleheader to Dawson in Glendive, NDSCS responded with four wins in Miles City to retain its No. 1 national ranking in the latest poll.

NDSCS vs. Dawson - Friday, April 7



Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 