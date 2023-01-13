No. 12 Cowgirls suffer first losing streak

The Breckenridge Cowgirls suffered a bit of a hangover following their exciting 17-point comeback win over Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, dropping consecutive games for the first time this season. Those losses came at the hands of talented Class 2A basketball programs Perham and, most recently, Pelican Rapids on Friday, Jan. 13 in Breckenridge. The two-game skid comes on the heels of nine straight wins.
Perham grabbed a 38-15 lead at home with Breckenridge’s leading scorer Parker Yaggie (16.0 ppg) sidelined for most of the contest with an uncontrollable nose bleed. The Cowgirls chipped away at the deficit and finished the game down just eight points, 63-55. Johnica Bernotas led the second-half resurgence with a team-high 17 points, followed by 10 for Abby Johnson. Sydni Roberts scored eight. Perham came into the game ranked No. 7 in Minnesota’s Class 2A, improving to 10-1 with the win.
Yaggie bounced back from a one-point scoring output in Perham with a team-high 16 points in a 58-44 loss to Pelican Rapids. The freshman sank a pair of three-pointers to cut the lead to 11 in the second half, the closest the Cowgirls would come to a single-digit margin.
Emily Gowin broke out with nine points at Perham. The freshman continued her strong play Friday, doing her best to contain the playmaking abilities of Vikings star Morgan Korf (18 points). Gowin made Korf work to get open, showing great drive defensively, and even forced a five-second violation as the rest of the Breckenridge defense struggled to make stops.
Ellie Welch went to work inside. The Pelican post dropped 17 points with most of the Cowgirls’ focus dedicated to the always-dangerous Korf. Breckenridge turned the ball over 24 times, falling to 9-2 overall and 3-2 in the Heart O’ Lakes Conference.
Breckenridge travels to West Central Area (5-6) Tuesday, Jan. 17, before welcoming Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (5-6) to town at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. The Cowgirls beat DGF on the road earlier this season by a score of 64-53.
