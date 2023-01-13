No. 12 Cowgirls suffer first losing streak
Emily Gowin locks in on her assignment, Pelican Rapids point guard Morgan Korf.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

HEART O’ LAKES STANDINGS

Perham Yellowjackets - 10-1 overall, 5-0 HOL

Pelican Rapids Vikings - 11-2 overall, 5-1 HOL

Breckenridge Cowgirls - 9-2 overall, 3-2 HOL

Barnesville Trojans - 5-6 overall, 3-2 HOL

Hawley Nuggets - 7-4 overall, 1-4 HOL

DGF Rebels - 5-6 overall, 1-4 HOL

Frazee Hornets - 3-8 overall, 0-5 HOL

BRECKENRIDGE SEASON LEADERS

Points Per Game - Parker Yaggie (16.0)

Rebounds Per Game - Parker Yaggie (8.0)

Assists Per Game - Addie Twidwell (2.6)

Steals Per Game - Johnica Bernotas (1.5)

Blocks Per Game - Addie Twidwell (1.9)

Three-pointers Made - Parker Yaggie (20)

No. 12 Cowgirls suffer first losing streak

The Breckenridge Cowgirls suffered a bit of a hangover following their exciting 17-point comeback win over Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, dropping consecutive games for the first time this season. Those losses came at the hands of talented Class 2A basketball programs Perham and, most recently, Pelican Rapids on Friday, Jan. 13 in Breckenridge. The two-game skid comes on the heels of nine straight wins.

Perham grabbed a 38-15 lead at home with Breckenridge’s leading scorer Parker Yaggie (16.0 ppg) sidelined for most of the contest with an uncontrollable nose bleed. The Cowgirls chipped away at the deficit and finished the game down just eight points, 63-55. Johnica Bernotas led the second-half resurgence with a team-high 17 points, followed by 10 for Abby Johnson. Sydni Roberts scored eight. Perham came into the game ranked No. 7 in Minnesota’s Class 2A, improving to 10-1 with the win.

Parker Yaggie was right on her season scoring average Friday with 16 points. 
Emily Gowin scores on a dribble drive, showing she can get it done on both ends of the basketball court. 
Kelsey Ceroll struggles to find a shooting window up against Vikings forward Ellie Welch. 


