Following their first two losses of the season, the No. 14-ranked Breckenridge Cowgirls (11-2) are back on a two-game winning streak after toppling West Central Area (6-7) on Tuesday and, most recently, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (5-8) on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Breckenridge High School.

No. 14 Cowgirls hold DGF to 28 points
Buy Now

Freshman guard/forward Parker Yaggie (3) contributed nine points Thursday, Jan. 19, as the Breckenridge Cowgirls improved to 4-2 in the Heart O’ Lakes Conference. Breckenridge shot 13-for-17 at the charity stripe, giving them a much-needed scoring boost in a defensive deadlock vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton. Breckenridge remains atop Section 6A.
No. 14 Cowgirls hold DGF to 28 points
Buy Now

Sydni Roberts (20) attempts a shot in the lane as Cowgirls teammates Erin Blaufuss (left) and Abby Johnson prepare for a potential rebound. 


Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 