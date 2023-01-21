No. 14 Cowgirls hold DGF to 28 points

Following their first two losses of the season, the No. 14-ranked Breckenridge Cowgirls (11-2) are back on a two-game winning streak after toppling West Central Area (6-7) on Tuesday and, most recently, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (5-8) on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Breckenridge High School.
Breckenridge buckled down on defense to defeat the Knights on the road, 61-42, using 12 three-pointers to pull away in the second half. Thursday’s game was a slow-paced affair, as the Cowgirls claimed a 45-28 win over the rival Rebels behind 13 points from freshman point guard Johnica Bernotas.
“I was really proud of the defensive effort. Our man-to-man defense looked really good tonight, our two-three zone looked really good the other night, so we have some options we like to throw at teams. That’s our benefit right now — we’re flexible,” Breckenridge Head Coach Austin Imdieke said.
Parker Yaggie provided 17 points at WCA, followed by 12 from Abby Johnson and 11 each for Addie Twidwell and Sydni Roberts. Yaggie, Johnson and Roberts accounted for all 12 Breckenridge baskets from downtown, opening up the inside for Twidwell. The 6-foot-1 center completed a double-double with 11 rebounds, adding six deflections to a dominant night between the blocks.
“This team can score it. We have a lot of really good three-point shooters, we have kids who can get downhill and go to the rim, and Addie can score really well in the post,” Imdieke said.
Tuesday’s non-conference game was played with a shot clock. Minnesota State High School League teams will be required to use one next season, but a handful of teams already utilize them for non-conference contests. The experience was good for Breckenridge, as they will compete with a shot clock vs. Wahpeton at 5 p.m. this Saturday.
“We’re not gonna change too much. We’ve played with a shot clock four or five times this year, so it’s not anything crazy new,” Imdieke said. “We hit a buzzer-beater at the end of the shot clock at West Central Area and that’s the only time it came into play. Defensively, I think the shot clock helps us, because we’re guarding for a long time and that plays in our favor. We have a nice little end-of-clock offense we can run with our playmakers — Johnica (Bernotas) and Parker — Sydni and Abby hitting threes, Emily Gowin and Kelsey Ceroll getting to the rim.”
Breckenridge dug themselves a 7-0 hole Thursday vs. DGF, but regrouped to take a 16-15 lead into the locker room.
“We start slow and that’s something we gotta fix. We dig ourselves a hole, even against teams that maybe don’t deserve to be playing with us early on,” Imdieke said.
What makes the Cowgirls such a dangerous group is the ability to play at a breakneck pace, but also to switch gears and slow the tempo when the situation calls for calm.
“I think it’s based off personnel and what the other team brings to the table. I’d say those low scoring games are probably more of what we want, but I wouldn’t say it’s a killer,” Imdieke said. “I wouldn’t hold my breath on an 80-point game from this team at any time. The lack of a shot clock plays a little bit of a role in the scoring because there’s a lot less possessions.”
DGF couldn’t keep pace, missing too many easy shots in a game where every chance at the basket mattered. Breckenridge disrupted things down low for star center Aria Garrett, holding her to four points and one made field goal.
“They missed some open opportunities in the first half when we went zone. When we went man-to-man and got a little more physical with them, I think that helped quite a bit. We just gotta continue to communicate,” Imdieke said. “You can’t complain about a 28-point night and it had to come from a little bit of everywhere. The greatest thing is that their really good post player had four points. Addie and Erin Blaufuss did a tremendous job guarding the post, Abby and Parker helping in and doubling on it played a big role, too.”
Imdieke kept Saturday’s scheme against border rival Wahpeton close to the vest in his postgame interview Thursday.
“We’ll see. You’ll have to come watch Saturday,” he said. “I’m all-in on DGF tonight and tomorrow is kind of my time to focus up on Wahpeton. (Coach) Watson does a good job of throwing multiple defenses at you. I like the matchups we have. They might be big, but we got some guards that are super athletic and our bigs guard well. I think the matchup will be really fun.”