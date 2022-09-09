No. 18 NDSCS keeps rolling ahead of Monday collision with No. 16 Bismarck State
The Wildcats had plenty to celebrate as they dominated the Jacks. The ‘Cats will clash with Bismarck State Monday at NDSCS. Pictured from left: Bailee Brommenschenkel, Riley Hauff, Katie Gostovich and Rose Wendel.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

The No. 18-ranked North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats will take an unblemished 7-0 record into Monday’s home showdown vs. the No. 16 Bismarck State Mystics. NDSCS spent the week beating up on Bottineau and Williston State to remain undefeated.

Camryn Kaehler, North Dakota State College of Science, sends a kill over the net early in set No. 1 vs. Dakota College at Bottineau on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Ed Werre Arena. The Wildcats swept the Jacks, before beating Williston State, 3-1, on Thursday to improve their record to a pristine 7-0. NDSCS has seen contributions flowing up and down its roster.

The Wildcats swept Bottineau on Tuesday and toppled the Tetons on Thursday, 3-1, led by 20 kills from Stella “The Laser” Raser.

Katie Gostovich is second on the NDSCS volleyball team with 59 kills.


