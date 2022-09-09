No. 18 NDSCS keeps rolling ahead of Monday collision with No. 16 Bismarck State

The Wildcats had plenty to celebrate as they dominated the Jacks. The ‘Cats will clash with Bismarck State Monday at NDSCS. Pictured from left: Bailee Brommenschenkel, Riley Hauff, Katie Gostovich and Rose Wendel.
Camryn Kaehler, North Dakota State College of Science, sends a kill over the net early in set No. 1 vs. Dakota College at Bottineau on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Ed Werre Arena. The Wildcats swept the Jacks, before beating Williston State, 3-1, on Thursday to improve their record to a pristine 7-0. NDSCS has seen contributions flowing up and down its roster.
The No. 18-ranked North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats will take an unblemished 7-0 record into Monday’s home showdown vs. the No. 16 Bismarck State Mystics. NDSCS spent the week beating up on Bottineau and Williston State to remain undefeated.
The Wildcats swept Bottineau on Tuesday and toppled the Tetons on Thursday, 3-1, led by 20 kills from Stella “The Laser” Raser.
“Stella had two great games. It’s been a very long time since I’ve had a player with 20 kills,” NDSCS Head Coach Jane Passa said. “To get 20 in four sets is pretty great. She’s coming into her own and hitting with a lot of confidence. I’m proud of her.”
Attacking by committee, the Wildcats have enjoyed offensive outbursts from a number of players. Katie Gostovich, Maddie McKinnon, Bailee Brommenschenkel, Camryn Kaehler and Raser all have at least 30 kills on the season.
“We’re still able to play a lot of kids. It’s nice to get everyone on the floor participating and contributing to our success,” Passa said. “Our kids all get around 6-8 kills. Everybody contributes so it’s hard to defend us.”
Bismarck State (10-1) will bring three juniors to the Blikre Activities Center in Wahpeton for Monday's match. Those players are exercising an extra year of eligibility from the COVID-19 pandemic. Reile Payne, 2021 Mon-Dak Conference MVP, returns to the outside for the Mystics.
“You’re playing against three juniors which makes a difference. It definitely helps because of the experience they have,” Passa said. “We have to shut down Payne, she kinda tooled us last year. She had a very good year and we had a difficult time stopping her. We’ll be alright if Bailee and Stella can make her at least adjust.”
The Mystics’ setter, Camaryn Beasley, is also a skilled player.
“Beasley was the MVP setter at the Iowa tournament last weekend, so I’m sure that’s gonna help her confidence. They went five sets with Dawson, so that’s a positive for us because we beat Dawson 3-1,” Passa said.
The Wildcats are hunkering down on defense, becoming more and more disciplined as the Mon-Dak Conference schedule gets tougher and tougher.
“Our defense has improved a lot. I need their energy to be a little higher and they’re starting to understand what it takes,” Passa said. “It’s hard to understand the level you need to play at when you’re a freshman, but they’re starting to get it a little more and hopefully it will be in time for Monday. If we get a good crowd that’s gonna help us a lot. It’s a big, important game for us. We need to win at home. If we stay undefeated at home all year, we’ll go to the district playoffs.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.