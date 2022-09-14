Purchase Access

Monsters of the Mon-Dak

WILDCATS 3, MYSTICS 1

Monday, Sept. 12 @ Ed Werre Arena

Wahpeton, North Dakota

KILLS

Reile Payne (BSC) - 17

Jenna Rust (BSC) - 13

Stella Raser (NDSCS) - 12

Katie Gostovich (NDSCS) - 11

Bailee Brommenschenkel (NDSCS) - 10

Riley Hauff (NDSCS) - 8

Camryn Kaehler (NDSCS) - 7

Maddie McKinnon (NDSCS) - 6

DIGS

Eden Schlinger (BSC) - 36

Riane Mohagen (NDSCS) - 29

Camryn Kaehler (NDSCS) - 16

Reile Payne (BSC) - 12

Katie Gostovich (NDSCS) - 11

Alexa Gronwold (NDSCS) - 10

BLOCKS

Bailee Brommenschenkel (NDSCS) - 5

Maddie McKinnon (NDSCS) - 3

Stella Raser (NDSCS) - 3

ASSISTS

Camaryn Beasley (BSC) - 40

Morgan Vosberg (NDSCS) - 24

Alexa Gronwold (NDSCS) - 22

ACES

Riane Mohagen (NDSCS) - 1

Alexa Gronwold (NDSCS) - 1

No. 18 Wildcats top No. 16 Mystics in front of spellbound home crowd
Alexa Gronwold ducks for cover as Riley Hauff stretches to set the volleyball during the Wildcats’ four-set win over Bismarck State on Monday, Sept. 13. The home win has major implications for the top teams in the Mon-Dak Conference.

The No. 16-ranked Bismarck State Mystics watched as their early-match magic faded away in a 3-1 loss to No. 18 North Dakota State College of Science on Monday, Sept. 12. The home win pushed NDSCS to 8-0 on the season, while the Mystics dropped to 12-2. NDSCS dropped set one, 25-22, before handling its business with three straight wins — 25-16, 25-22 and 25-18.

“We kinda freaked out in the beginning, but that’s pretty typical of me and my players. I get ‘em too jacked up,” NDSCS Head Coach Jane Passa joked. “They made adjustments. I think they’re really happy and (the win) helped with their confidence.We knew that Bismarck had played a lot of great teams. I was nervous, I’ll be honest, because what are you walking into when you haven’t really played anybody?”

Riane Mohagen had 29 digs for NDSCS.

No. 18 NDSCS beats No. 16 Bismarck State, 3-1

