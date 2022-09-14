No. 18 Wildcats top No. 16 Mystics in front of spellbound home crowd

Alexa Gronwold ducks for cover as Riley Hauff stretches to set the volleyball during the Wildcats’ four-set win over Bismarck State on Monday, Sept. 13. The home win has major implications for the top teams in the Mon-Dak Conference.
The No. 16-ranked Bismarck State Mystics watched as their early-match magic faded away in a 3-1 loss to No. 18 North Dakota State College of Science on Monday, Sept. 12. The home win pushed NDSCS to 8-0 on the season, while the Mystics dropped to 12-2. NDSCS dropped set one, 25-22, before handling its business with three straight wins — 25-16, 25-22 and 25-18.
“We kinda freaked out in the beginning, but that’s pretty typical of me and my players. I get ‘em too jacked up,” NDSCS Head Coach Jane Passa joked. “They made adjustments. I think they’re really happy and (the win) helped with their confidence.We knew that Bismarck had played a lot of great teams. I was nervous, I’ll be honest, because what are you walking into when you haven’t really played anybody?”
The battle between NJCAA DII contenders drew a large crowd at Ed Werre Arena. The packed gymnasium was hot and so were the Wildcats, turning up the pressure in each set until the Mystics’ mistakes boiled over.
Looking at the stat sheet, the sheer star power possessed by the Mystics is clear. Camaryn Beasley handed out 40 assists, Eden Schillinger logged 36 digs and Reile Payne led all players with 17 kills. The Wildcats worked as a team, racking up 33 combined kills between Stella Raser, Katie Gostovich and Brommenschenkel.
The freshmen in the back hit the floor to keep volleys alive, while the sophomores up front put balls away with authority.
“Our back row is almost all freshmen. That’s a big move and a higher level to play at,” Passa said. “As far as the intensity level, It’s not easy having Jane Passa as your coach sometimes. I’m intense, but I’m just so proud of them all. It was great to see everyone contribute like they have been all year.”
The efficient and deep Wildcats roster imposed their will as the match waned on, highlighted by a Brommenschenkel kill to Beasley’s chest in the fourth set, folding her like a deck of cards in the middle of the Mystics’ zone.
Brommenschenkel, Raser and McKinnon rose to the occasion per usual, but it was freshman Riley Hauff from Drake, North Dakota, who became the x-factor for NDSCS. In the pivotal third set, the Mystics sparked a 9-1 scoring run to take a 15-14 lead. Hauff thrived under pressure, swinging confidently as the Wildcats regained the lead.
“It was a coming out party for Miss Riley Hauff,” Passa said. “She’s been struggling and I know how good she is. I put her in a position to play right side and that’s not an easy position to hit. She came into her own. She’s been a little upset and I just told her to ‘Pray and have grace for yourself. Don’t be so hard on yourself.’ Coming from Drake, it’s kind of a big step. She’s starting to figure it out and that’s great because we have a lot of season left.”
NDSCS hosts a tournament Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17.
