No. 19-ranked Wildcats win two matches in Montana

The North Dakota State College of Science volleyball team solidified its No. 19 national ranking with wins over Miles Community College and Dawson Community College, Aug. 30-31. The Wildcats swept Miles in three sets, before beating the Buccaneers 3-1 in Glendive, Montana.
Freshman Camryn Kaehler continued to play well, proving she’s no fluke after jumping from the Breckenridge High School ranks to the NJCAA. She’s doing the dirty work for the Wildcats and it doesn't bother her one bit.
“Cam likes her defense. She likes to play back row. You usually don’t have kids like that. Just like in basketball, they wanna be the one that shoots the basket,” NDSCS Head Coach Jane Passa said. “She needs to get more greedy when it comes to the offensive side of things, but her defense is saving us right now.”
NDSCS managed just 12 points to drop the first set against Dawson. Passa added some height at the net to change the course of the match.
“I switched Bailee (Brommenschenkel) and Stella (Raser), who are both six-foot-one. We couldn’t get a block to start and we were out of sync. I flipped things around and that made a big change and the momentum went to our side. It wasn’t easy to put Dawson away, they just hung around,” Passa said.
Brommenschenkel led the way with 11 kills, followed by 10 each for Maddie McKinnon and Raser. Riane Mohagen and Camryn Kaehler ran the digs department with 23 and 12 respectively.
“Camryn and Riane are the ones that stood out to me … big time,” Passa said. “They’re finally starting to get it. It was good to see the wheels turning a little bit more for those two.”
Kaehler and Katie Gostovich both had six kills vs. Dawson. Morgan Vosberg recorded 25 assists, as NDSCS won the final three sets 25-17, 25-20 and 25-20 to improve to 4-0 on the season ahead of the upcoming home slate.
The Wildcats defeated M-State Fergus Falls in straight sets Friday, Sept. 2. Full coverage will run in Tuesday's edition of Daily News.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.