No. 19-ranked Wildcats win two matches in Montana

The Wildcats celebrate after a win in Rosemount, Minn., to begin the 2022 NJCAA college volleyball season.

 Courtesy Amy Gostovich

The North Dakota State College of Science volleyball team solidified its No. 19 national ranking with wins over Miles Community College and Dawson Community College, Aug. 30-31. The Wildcats swept Miles in three sets, before beating the Buccaneers 3-1 in Glendive, Montana.

Freshman Camryn Kaehler continued to play well, proving she’s no fluke after jumping from the Breckenridge High School ranks to the NJCAA. She’s doing the dirty work for the Wildcats and it doesn't bother her one bit.



